3 Marvel superheroes in Fortnite that nobody likes (and 3 everyone adores)

Marvel and Fortnite are in a deep and lengthy partnership. Beginning with their first association in Fortnite in 2019, the two have come together time and again for big collaborations. Fortnite has incorporated several great Marvel skins and even had an entire battle pass dedicated to the latter.

With that in mind, not all of the Marvel skins have been good. Despite the huge fanfare, some of these were disliked by Fortnite fans. On the other hand, there are also several that they really love.

3 Marvel Fortnite skins that are disliked along with 3 that are loved

Disliked

3) Captain Marvel

Overall, Captain Marvel is a pretty divisive character, so it makes sense that her Fortnite skin would be, too. The skin isn't a bad representation of the character, she's just not as loved or as popular as others. Some Fortnite players consider the skin among the worst in the entire game.

2) Gamora

Gamora was featured in a cup, so many players were able to unlock her before she hit the Item Shop. Not many made a purchase because it wasn't a great skin.

It's been considered one of the worst adaptations of a character in the game. It's based more on the comics' version than the one from the MCU, but it's still not a popular skin.

1) Dark Phoenix

This skin did not receive too much love. Dark Phoenix is one of the most popular characters in Marvel Comics but has had a dicy run on-screen in Fortnite.

The skin wasn't the best design, didn't come with a lot of cosmetics, and was randomly added alongside no other Marvel skins.

Loved

3) Venom

The comic-accurate Venom skin (not the transformative Eddie Brock skin from the movie) is considered one of the best in the game. It's a great representation of a beloved character, so it instantly became one of the most popular skins in the game.

2) Daredevil

Daredevil is one of the most popular characters from the Marvel universe. The Fortnite version is a solid representation and with the appropriate cosmetics, it's easily one of the best Marvel skins in the game. Daredevil is extremely popular and tons of players love this skin.

1) Spider-Man

This is by far the best Marvel skin in Fortnite. This season's biggest reward, Spider-Man, has driven players to grind the battle pass in an attempt to unlock the skin. It's been so popular that nearly everyone who unlocks it has become a fan.

Spider-Man is the most beloved Marvel skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Which of these is the worst? Which Fortnite x Marvel skin is the best?

