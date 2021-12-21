3 over-powered techniques to use after Fortnite Aim Assist nerf

The aim assist mechanics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 witnessed some drastic nerfs. So much so that players are now requesting Epic Games to improve the system.

Apparently, during box fights, the aim assist stops working and it is almost impossible to shoot a jumping enemy without highly skilled tracking.

Here are three techniques that can help players in exploiting the aim assist mechanics even after the massive nerf.

Three techniques to exploit aim assist in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

1) Crouch shooting

The first strategy to tackle the poor aim assist in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is crouch spamming. While shooting in close range fights, players should spam the crouch button.

This not only increases the chances of hitting headshots, but also makes it harder for enemies to aim and track.

2) Crouch jiggle

Shooting while jiggling is a popular technique used in FPS games, and Fortnite is no exception. When players constantly move left and right while shooting, the effect of aim assist maximizes.

It is recommended that players use both crouch spamming and jiggling for best results. The combination of both of these strategies seems to be over-powered, considering the current state of aim assist in Fortnite.

3) Changing sensitivity settings

During Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players can also decrease their sensitivity settings to increase the aim assist.

The following settings should be changed for the best output:

Look Horizontal Speed - decrease by 7-10%

- decrease by 7-10% Look Vertical Speed - decrease by 7-10%

- decrease by 7-10% Build Mode Senstivity Multiplier - slightly increase (preferably 0.2x)

- slightly increase (preferably 0.2x) Edit Mode Senstivity Multiplier- slightly increase (preferably 0.2x)

The settings mentioned above can be accessed from the Controller Options tab in the main Settings.

It is worth noting that players who have been playing on linear sensitivity should decrease their sensitivity even more. Changing these settings will help in better aiming as well as tracking opponents during boxfights.

Back in Chapter 2 Season 8, the crosshair moved with the jumping opponents during boxfights. However, following the latest nerfs, players have to solely rely on their skill to shoot during box fights and close range combat.

While PC players aren't too concerned about the nerfs, controller players are struggling to get kills and Victory Royales in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Drown @Drownzr this is a never ending problem either epic nerfs aim assist to the point it’s either un useable or just straight aimbot this is a never ending problem either epic nerfs aim assist to the point it’s either un useable or just straight aimbot

Epic Games is unlikely to change the aim assist mechanics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 anytime soon. Hence, it is better if players use the aforementioned strategies to increase their chances of winning fights and games.

