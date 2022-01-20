3 popular Fortnite streamers who lost interest in the game (& 3 who came back)

The dynamics of Fortnite have changed considerably over the years. Although the game has several million active gamers, there are also those who have stopped playing it altogether.

Some of the most popular streamers with significant followings have dropped the game. While some have found their way back into the franchise, others have stuck by their decisions.

This article will discuss three popular streamers who have stayed away from the game after quitting and three others who have returned following a brief exile.

Fortnite: Streamers who have quit Fortnite

3) Pokimane

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers with consistent viewership. Her streams are quite popular and usually for the right reasons.

Things changed drastically ever since the meteoric rise of Among Us, however. The gamer admitted that she was no longer getting the same "kick" from playing Fortnite and took up Among Us instead. She continues to stream the game even though it is nowhere near as popular as it was during the initial craze.

2) TSM Daequan

Daequan was well known for their humor and funny streams. The streamer focused on creating content with a pinch of tickle so he could help his viewers enjoy gaming while having a laugh.

Underlying the jolly facade, however, was a darker, more serious issue. The streamer admitted to suffering from several emotional and physical discomforts. Unsurprisingly, his streams eventually began to get irregular until they stopped altogether, and he hasn't been on the Battle Royale title ever since.

1) Shroud

Considered one of the finest gamers ever, it came as a surprise when Shroud decided to close the door on Fortnite.

He revealed that the game didn't have anything exciting to offer him any more and that he was gradually losing interest in it. Eventually, the entire community saw him shift his focus to other Battle Royale games such as Valorant. It is fair to say that he's done with Fortnite and won't be back to the franchise anytime soon.

Streamers who returned to the game following a period of absence

3) LazarBeam

LazarBeam's decision to stay away from the game was short-lived. The streamer faced several glitches which caused him to be eliminated early and be left with little content to work on. Disappointed with Epic's failure to fix the issues, he admitted to quitting the game during a livestream. However, the decision was apparently taken in haste, as the community soon saw him return to streaming Fortnite.

2) CouRageJD

Popular U.S. streamer CouRageJD shot to fame with his Call of Duty stints. The streamer found similar success with Fortnite and gathered quite a dedicated fanbase.

The good times did not last long, however, as he soon admitted to losing interest in the game. He began to find it boring and said it had nothing new to offer him, and soon, CouRageJD quit the game altogether.

However, not long after that, he returned to action along with several other content creators in Chapter 2 Season 5.

1) Ninja

Tyler Ninja Blevins is one of the biggest names when it comes to the streaming industry. However, he faced a tough time dealing with stream snipers. This infuriated him beyond measure and he called it quits in no time. Ninja's exclusion from the game created quite a ruckus in the community.

However, after several months of absence, Ninja put aside any ill feelings against the game and returned to action.

