3 reasons you're dying during fights in Fortnite (& 3 solutions to instantly fix them)

Claiming a Victory Royale in Fortnite may seem like a cakewalk, however, surviving the entire match to emerge as the last one standing is indeed a daunting task. Gamers need to keep a proper strategy and act upon it effectively to increase their chances of being the top-ranked player in the match.

However, at times gamers end up getting eliminated even when they are playing the game really well and do have a plan in motion. Although there are a lot of justifications as to why players end up defeated, there are three basic reasons that count for most eliminations.

This article will reveal these three reasons and will also provide solutions to fix them in Fortnite.

3 problems and their solutions that will help players level up their Fortnite experience

1) Messed-up builds

Unlike other battle royale builds, Fortnite offers the option to build structures in the game. These structures are beneficial to evade enemy bullets and can also be used to trap opponents when used correctly. However, they are a bit difficult to execute and will require time to get a proper grip. Gamers who have a poor build function often end up being eliminated early in the game.

Solution

There are numerous Creative mode maps that offer the opportunity to practise building structures. Gamers can certainly take the assistance of this game mode to improve their skills and get better results.

2) Directly enter the game

No matter how experienced players might be, it takes a few games to get used to the matches and do better in the game. One of the primary reasons why players end up getting eliminated is because they log into the game and enter the Battle Royale mode without doing any proper warm-up.

Solution

The Creative Mode has numerous maps that provide gamers with the perfect warm up. These maps help gamers practice their aims and prepare them for intense battle royale action. Since the maps are vastly varied, players can try out multiple things and find out which mode of activity suits their gameplay style and skills well.

3) Panic during matches and end up as third party

Repeated losses and streaks of poor results in Fortnite can deal hefty damage to the confidence of gamers. This makes them nervous and they panic whenever enemies appear nearby. Panic often compels loopers to make some wrong decisions. Getting third-partied in the game is also a significant method that eliminates the gamers.

Solution

Players should prevent dropping into popular POIs as they are frequently visited by opponents. They should also try to sneak and move stealthily while rotating. They should also aim to surprise the enemy and attack only when they have higher chances to finish of the enemy. This will increase their chances of survival.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan