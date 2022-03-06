3 reasons Fortnite is better than Minecraft (& 3 reasons why it isn't)

Fortnite and Minecraft are currently the two most popular gaming titles in the community. Both games have achieved impeccable success through the years and have managed to do successful business worth billions.

Gamers from both communities often engage in friendly banter and compare the two games. However, it is pretty tricky to crown anyone better than the other one from a neutral perspective. Each game has its pros and cons, making the comparison even more difficult.

This article will therefore enlist three reasons why Fortnite is better than Minecraft. It will also reveal three reasons to prove why the latter is better.

How Fortnite is better than Minecraft

1) It's free

The Battle Royale game is available for download through the Epic Games launcher for PCs and other interfaces. There is no cost involved in downloading the game, making it better. Minecraft, on the other hand, has to be purchased by gamers.

2) Better graphics

The graphics of the battle royale game is undoubtedly one of the finest in the community. It is animated, but the range of graphics that gamers can experience in the game is beyond comparison. On the other hand, Minecraft lacks severely in this aspect and hence suffers another negative point.

3) Regular updates

Developer Epic Games regularly introduces new content updates to the game to improve it. The developers also regularly fix bugs and glitches to improve the gaming experience. Minecraft updates are pretty irregular. Hence, gamers are often left with unresolved issues in the game.

How Miecraft is better than Fortnite?

1) Detailed structures

Being a sandbox game, Minecraft offers a far better creative aspect of building structures. Gamers can create several buildings and articulate them precisely without any issues. Building in battle royale is basically to evade the enemy or access inaccessible areas. Hence, Minecraft takes the edge.

2) No Battle Pass

Even though Fortnite's Battle Pass offers some unique cosmetics, purchasing them means an added responsibility to grind and unlock the rewards. The unavailability of the battle pass in Minecraft implies that gamers can enjoy the game according to their will.

3) No restricted areas

Gamers need to be careful about the location in the battle royale. They are usually confined within an island and cannot be explored beyond known limits. However, the Minecraft world is enormous, and gamers can explore as much as they want to.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar