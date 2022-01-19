3 regrets every Fortnite player has (& 3 things they're glad for)

Fortnite has drastically changed over the years, and players still regret some decisions they have made without due consideration. These include buying skins that are no longer 'cool' or wasting refund tickets on worthless items.

On the flip side, many players are still happy about things such as taking part in limited-time events that granted them free rewards. These cosmetics usually get rare with time, and their value increases significantly.

On that note, here are three decisions that every Fortnite player regrets, and three things they're happy about.

Three regrets every Fortnite player has

1) Spending all refund tickets

Many Fortnite veterans have unfortunately spent their three refund tickets on items such as emotes and wraps that merely cost 200 V-Bucks. Little did they know that refund tickets would be the rarest items in the game, and they were supposed to use them wisely.

In the absence of refund tickets, players have to think twice before spending their V-Bucks. If the cosmetic item doesn't live up to their expectations, there is no way for them to return it.

mr squire @mrsquire6 And another dumb thing about fortnite. Thirty day warranty...I had no refund tickets at the time and I want to return a skin specifically the guild skin cuz I don’t wear it but now cuz of the ticket regain I can’t return BECuASE I got it over thirty days ago thanks @FortniteGame And another dumb thing about fortnite. Thirty day warranty...I had no refund tickets at the time and I want to return a skin specifically the guild skin cuz I don’t wear it but now cuz of the ticket regain I can’t return BECuASE I got it over thirty days ago thanks @FortniteGame https://t.co/68VkPQdQB9

2) Buying pay-to-win skins

Information regarding pay-to-win cosmetics spreads like wildfire in the Fortnite community. For instance, sales of superhero skins were sky-scraping when players discovered they could use their black and white variants.

Exams @Exams1k #help i just copped the superhero skin in fortnite and it says invalid color something like that anyone else ? if yes does anyone knows how to fix it ? #Fortnite i just copped the superhero skin in fortnite and it says invalid color something like that anyone else ? if yes does anyone knows how to fix it ? #Fortnite #help

Similarly, the Zoey skin that turned invisible was heavily bought by loopers. However, Epic Games always takes quick action to resolve such issues. Following the patches, these skins lose their pay-to-win status and become a waste of money.

3) Not doing XP glitches

Ever since Chapter 2 Season 8, XP glitches have become quite common in Fortnite. Even if the developers fix some glitches with regular updates, new glitches surface within hours.

Interestingly, many players do not try any XP glitches in the fear of getting banned. They not only miss out on getting millions of XP in just minutes, but also fail to level up the Battle Pass.

It is now evident that Epic Games will never ban players for trying XP glitches, and players can rely on them.

Three things Fortnite players are glad for

1) Attending live events

Fortnite has revolutionized the Battle Royale genre of gaming with live events. A few years back, who would've thought that the likes of Travis Scott and Ariana Grande would perform live inside a game with millions of virtual attendees?

It won't be an overstatement that taking part in Fortnite's live events is a surreal experience. They are not just restricted to music concerts, as events like The Devourer of Worlds or The End were equally engaging.

2) Using strong Shotguns

The state of shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is unfortunate, to say the least. Both the Striker Shotgun and Auto Shotgun are terrible, and the Stinger SMG and MK Seven can overpower them easily.

As a result, the community has now realized the importance of weapons such as the Pump Shotgun, Combat Shotgun, and Tactical Shotgun, among others.

New players will always regret not being able to play Fortnite when Double Pump was the meta, while veterans will always be glad to be a part of that era.

3) The Battle Pass

Fortnite not only introduced the concept of a Battle Pass in gaming, but also inspired other titles to offer such season-based subscriptions to their player base.

The Battle Pass in Fortnite is always a great deal as players can get many unique skins, wraps, emotes, and cosmetics that will never return to the Item Shop.

Loopers get rewarded for playing Fortnite, and if they can complete the Battle Pass (which is easily achievable through quests and milestones), they will have enough V-Bucks to buy the next Battle Pass for free.

Edited by Saman