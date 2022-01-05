3 Superheroes who don't belong in Fortnite (& 3 that fit the storyline perfectly)

Name a superhero, and they will most likely have a skin in Fortnite. Over the years, Epic Games has done multiple collaborations with DC, Marvel comics, and other franchises to bring superhero skins.

From Iron Man and Spider-Man to Batman and The Flash, almost every popular superhero is a part of Fortnite. Fans love to spend their V-Bucks on the skins of their favorite childhood heroes.

However, not all superheroes have the persona to fit into Fortnite's cartoon-like Battle Royale world. This article lists three superheroes that don't belong in the game and three that fit the storyline perfectly.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Three superheroes who don't belong in Fortnite

1) Naruto

Despite Naruto being one of the most popular skins in Fortnite's history, the ninja doesn't really belong in the game, at least story-wise.

Fortnite's storyline revolves around the Zero Point that involves alien threats as well, which is in complete contrast with the traditional Japanese village world in Naruto.

Even at the time of the Naruto crossover, many fans trolled Fortnite for making ninja skins that are expected to use guns and grenades in games.

2) Shang Chi

Shang Chi is another Marvel superhero who is a master of martial arts and the ten rings, but not weapons like the Grenade Launcher or the MK Seven Assault Rifle.

Shang Chi is arguably one of the most appealing outfits in Fortnite. However, he will never fit into the Fortnite universe or storyline with his Chinese mythology background.

It is worth noting that Shang Chi arrived in Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 7 alongside Rick and Morty. Naturally, it was tough for fans to accept him in the storyline.

3) Thanos

This might be a hot take, but Thanos is way too mighty for the Fortnite universe. If the cosmic entity from Marvel actually wanted to harness the energy of Zero Point, he could do it with a snap of the Infinity Gauntlet and the IO and Agent Jonesy would be helpless.

This explains why Fortnite chose to bring Galactus during the Marvel themed Chapter 2 Season 4. Without Marvel superheroes, no one in the Fortnite universe was capable enough to defeat an alien who can destroy entire planets at once.

Similarly, even though Thanos would make a good villain in Fortnite, he's just too powerful to be a part of the storyline.

Three superheroes that fit the storyline perfectly

1) Black Widow

The Black Widow from Marvel comics fits the Fortnite storyline perfectly because she has the desired skills to become the ideal IO agent.

She does not have a background that involves mythology or magic. Instead, she is a highly-skilled assassin who can operate high-tech weapons easily.

Hence, Black Widow is a character that fans would love to see in the Fortnite lore at some point.

2) Batman

Batman is officially a part of the Fortnite storyline due to the massive crossover between DC Comics and Epic Games. Both franchises have undoubtedly done a brilliant job of mixing the game's storyline with the DC universe.

In the Batman Fortnite: The Zero Point comics, the Gotham Knight attempts to escape the loop and the story never goes off-track. All in all, Batman is now a permanent part of Fortnite Island and players love to don his skin.

3) Iron Man

Iron Man played the most important role in defeating Galactus during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. The superhero had an entire POI named Stark Industries, where he carried out research and built specialized battle busses for preparation.

Iron Man is a character who fits the Fortnite storyline because of his income and IQ. He not only owns the technology that matches the Imagined Order, but also has the brains to outsmart someone like Dr. Slone.

It is safe to assume that more superheroes from alternate realities will be added to Fortnite in Chapter 3 as well. While some might become a valuable part of the storyline, others will just be remembered for their attractive skins.

