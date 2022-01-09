3 things that disappointed Fortnite players (& 3 that everyone loved)

Fortnite has significantly evolved over the past four years as the developers have released a wide range of skins, vehicles, weapons, and so much more. While the community still appreciates some elements like the Pump Shotgun, others like the X-4 Stormwing were heavily criticized.

Despite a few setbacks, Epic Games has always tried its best to bring quality content to Fortnite. In fact, the feedback from players is most valuable for making the game better.

Here are three things that disappointed Fortnite players, and three that everyone in the community loved.

Three things that disappointed Fortnite players

1) X-4 Stormwing

The Stinger SMG seems annoying to players because it can shred walls in seconds. Now, think about a giant fighter plan in Fortnite that can destroy entire structures with a single blow.

It is no surprise that the X-4 Stormwing is one of the most controversial and despised additions to Fortnite Battle Royale. It changed the meta by affecting core mechanics such as building and editing.

Epic Games had to vault the X-4 Stormwing in Season 8 owing to severe backlash and many players quitting.

2) Shotguns in Chapter 3

It would have been acceptable if Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 were slightly weaker than the SMGs and ARs. However, there is a major difference in the potential of weapons in Chapter 3 Season 1. It is useless to rely on shotguns, as the Stinger and MK Seven can easily outpower them.

The Fortnite community was used to playing with Shotguns for 18 seasons, and they were never this weak. Naturally, replacing fan favorites like the Pump with Striker and Auto Shotguns has been disappointing for many.

3) Infinity Blade

The Infinity Blade is another item that affected the meta in ways that Epic Games surprisingly didn't think of. Only one player could get this blade in a game, and they were rewarded with superhuman mobility, extra armor, tremendous damage, and the ability to eliminate anyone in seconds.

With the inclusion of Infinity Blades, swarms of players started landing at Polar Peak, and only one survived. The rest of the match eventually became boring because the majority of the lobby had to exit in the first few minutes.

Three things in Fortnite that everyone loved

1) Pump shotgun

The Pump Shotgun might not be available in Fortnite Chapter 3, but it won't be an overstatement that it is a weapon that has defined the game for years.

Even in the presence of a plethora of Mythics, rifles, exotics, and SMGs, getting the Pump Shotgun was always the first priority for players. Everyone treasured playing with it, and it will always remain one of the most loved items in the game's history.

2) Skins

Alongside the unique building mechanics, Fortnite also stands out in the battle royale genre because of its Item Shop. Over the years, countless original characters like Midas, Dr. Slone, Agent Jonesy, and Peely have been added to the shop and players happily spend their V-Bucks on them.

Moreover, crossovers with the most popular franchises and brands in the world take place constantly, and nearly every player can find cosmetics that best suit them.

3) Live events

Fortnite has certainly revolutionized the world of gaming with its brilliantly produced and written live events. Back in 2017, no one would have thought that the likes of Ariana Grande and Marshmello would be performing in a game with millions of fans attending it virtually.

Even in-game events in Fortnite such as The End and Devourer of the Worlds didn't fail to surprise the community.

Epic Games has certainly made some controversial decisions regarding the title over the past few years, but the developers also deserve credit for entirely changing the perception around gaming with Fortnite Battle Royale.

