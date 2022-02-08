3 things in Fortnite that should have never been vaulted (& 3 more that shouldn't be)

Fortnite Battle Royale has a unique vault system where items from the game are removed and stored with each update.

Over the last five years, since the launch of the title, Epic Games has vaulted and unvaulted multiple items from BR mode. While the community appreciated some removals, others were met with severe brickbats.

There are a few items that loopers might want unvaulted back into Fortnite and some more that should never e removed.

Items that Fortnite should have never vaulted in the first place

1) Heavy Sniper

One of the most overpowered snipers in-game, this beast could eliminate players with a single shot even if they had full health and shields. The Heavy Sniper was once nerfed, and even then, its overpowered nature stood out on the island.

It has been over two years since this weapon was vaulted, and there are no signs of it coming back. The community would surely appreciate it if it was brought back but in a more balanced manner.

2) Pump Shotgun

Once a go-to weapon in Fortnite, the Pump Shotgun has not been seen on the island since it was vaulted in Chapter 2. While the firearm was terrible over longer ranges, it could deal 200 damage in close ranges.

The shotgun meta rose to fame with the Pump Shotgun, and the Double Pump Action was the famous combo that spread like wildfire. This combo was so broken that 26% of all eliminations on the island were due to the Pump Shotgun.

Even today, users remember the Pump-Action and wish it would come back.

3) 50v50 (Limited Time Mode)

The Fortnite community is constantly complaining that these days, Epic does not release good LTMs that are fun to play. However, the 50v50 game mode was one of the best LTMs back in the day, vaulted in 2018.

This chaotic mode allowed gamers to get into multiple fights on the island and complete Daily and Weekly challenges in a fun manner. 50v50 offered a great change of air from the sweaty battle royale lobbies, and the community has been wishing for it to come back ever since it was removed.

Items that should never be vaulted in Fortnite (Chapter 3)

1) Spider-Man Mythics

The Spider-Man mythic WebShooters were added in Chapter 3 Season 1, and they offer loopers a virtual experience of becoming the superhero. It allows them to sling around the island and slow down enemies by webbing them.

This item offers a tactical advantage in movement, but more importantly, it is super fun to sling around like Spidey. Therefore, Epic should never remove it from the game.

2) Klombo

The cutest dinosaur ever is also a significant addition to Chapter 3. Klombos have been appreciated by the community, and their indestructible nature has turned a few heads.

However, these cute dinos also offer a fun way to loot items by feeding them Klomberries. Hence, they should become a permanent part of the Chapter 3 map unless Epic wishes to upset the community.

3) Med Mist

This healing item in Fortnite Chapter 3 has excellent functionality and can be used while sprinting, jumping, or sliding. It can also heal an entire team with a single use, so its functionality increases in squad gameplays. Med Mist can also heal opponents and NPCs and can heal up to 150 health in a single match.

With such extensive healing capabilities, Med-Mist is a fine addition to Fortnite, and the community will be sad to see it vaulted anytime soon.

