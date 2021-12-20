4 best wraps to use on vehicles as of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

A brand new Chapter has arrived in Fortnite, but the community's craze for cosmetics, skins, and wraps is still the same. Players always love to show off their outfits and emotes after winning a sweaty battle.

Wraps are equally popular among players because they can be applied to weapons as well as vehicles. Here are four wraps that work amazingly well on vehicles, as of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Best wraps for vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

1) Magma wrap

Magma was the first Epic rarity wrap to arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop. Back in the day, it was a one-of-a-kind cosmetic, owing to the animations.

To this day, players haven't been able to find a wrap that is good enough to replace Magma. It looks great on weapons, and even better on vehicles.

The orange-black color theme suits almost every cosmetic.

2) Star Scout

The Star Scout wrap is undoubtedly a great deal because players can buy it for just 500 V-Bucks. For the price, they get a bright cosmetic wrap on all their vehicles and guns.

The Star Scout wrap constantly changes colors. Fortnite Island is filled with greenery, and vehicles that are equipped with the Star Scout wrap certainly stand out.

The Star Scout wrap returns to the Item Shop every 30 days, and loopers can expect it to be available near December 24, 2021.

3) Bubbly

The Bubbly wrap has been one of the most popular wraps in Fortnite ever. It was heavily used by pro players in 2020, and was later featured in Fresh's Bundle in the Item Shop.

Bubbly wrap goes well with a ton of skins. It is also one of those rare wraps that change the tires of vehicles.

4) Slurp

The Slurp wrap might seem a little unusual, but the majority of the Fortnite community loves it.

One of the biggest reasons why Slurp wrap has sky-scraping demand is its animations. When applied on vehicles and guns, the animation is surprisingly neat.

Also, the slurp theme matches well with many skins in Fortnite, especially the Slurp Legends pack outfit.

Players who do not spend money on Fortnite can claim a free Christmas/Winter themed wrap from WinterFest 2021. To do so, they just need to visit the Cozy Lodge and open a present.

