4 Fortnite content creators whose career simply died out (& 2 who are making a comeback)

Even after four years of release, Fortnite is one of the most watched games on Twitch and YouTube. This is naturally because a plethora of streamers actively play and promote it.

However, being a Fortnite creator is a lot harder than it seems. Millions of fans have different expectations, and avoiding controversies is equally important.

Many creators have failed to maintain their popularity for unique reasons, and this article will talk about four such creators.

Four Fortnite creators who are no longer famous among players

1) Rhino Crunch

Rhino Crunch was a popular YouTuber during the early days of Fortnite. He was friends with another famous creator, Dakotaz, and loopers loved watching them play together.

Surprisingly, Rhino Crunch randomly uploaded a video where he took a sly dig at Dakotaz' 'Pro Tips' guide video. Thereafter, Dakotaz revealed that his friend is forcing him to talk about god and religion in his videos.

Things ended for Rhino Crunch when he hosted a charity stream and didn't donate anything from the thousands of dollars that were collected. Ever since, he's been boycotted by fans and fellow creators.

2) Jarvis

Although Jarvis is still one of the biggest content creators out there, his reputation as a Fortnite YouTuber has been drastically spoiled.

As a part of FaZe clan, Jarvis uploaded a video where he intentionally showcased some hacks and cheats. The video was supposed to be a joke, but Epic Games didn't tolerate it and banned the creator from the game permanently.

Despite several attempts, Jarvis was unable to retrieve his account. He could not take part in tournaments and had no option but to quit the Battle Royale title altogether.

3) H1ghsky1

H1ghsky1 was having the time of his life by joining FaZe clan when he was 10. He looked quite young, but all his viewers were convinced that he's above the age of 13.

The Fortnite player was a prodigy and was getting thousands of viewers on his livestreams. Unfortunately, during Tfue's controversy with FaZe, the former revealed H1ghsky1's true age which led to him getting banned from Twitch.

In 2022, H1ghsky1 is 14 and still a part of FaZe clan. It's no surprise that he's the youngest creator in the organization.

H1ghsky1 could have been a lot more popular if it wasn't for his Twitch ban. Regardless, he's moved on from that incident and is regaining fame.

4) Kiwiz

Kiwiz is one of the most polarizing content creators in the Fortnite community. He was accused of sending explicit pictures to an underage girl. Even after agreeing to it, Kiwiz didn't take any responsibility for his actions and shifted the blame on the girl for wrongly conveying her age.

The likes of Keemstar called Kiwiz out. He was a famous creator back then but lost a ton of fans after the aforementioned incident.

The controversy took place five years ago, but DramaAlert still remembers Kiwiz and the channel recently uploaded a video that exposed the YouTuber yet again.

Fortnite creators who are making a comeback

1) Ninja

Ninja owes his success to Fortnite, and fans were disheartened when he decided to quit. Apparently, he was saturated with the state of the meta, the community, and of course, stream snipers.

However, Ninja has been playing without a break ever since the release of Chapter 3. He's been streaming the game as much as possible, and even uploads regularly on his YouTube channel.

It is evident that Ninja has caught a second wind, and will continue if Epic Games keeps updating its game with engaging content.

2) CouRage

Jack CouRage Dunlop is a veteran who has even hosted some of the biggest Fortnite tournaments in history. However, during Chapter 2, he quit the game and focused on other titles like Call of Duty Warzone, Rust, and Among Us.

Following a long lay-off, CouRage is back in Chapter 3 and he's constantly teaming up with Ninja and SypherPK. He has claimed that the game feels better than ever, and he's already looking forward to the new content.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD Holy shit.



I just played a No Building Duos Cup tournament.



That was the most fun I’ve had on Fortnite since the OG days.



MORE PLEASEEE Holy shit.I just played a No Building Duos Cup tournament.That was the most fun I’ve had on Fortnite since the OG days.MORE PLEASEEE

Fans naturally love the return of CouRage, as his lively persona is always a delight to watch. It is safe to assume that more and more OG creators will return if Epic Games constantly releases new content and updates.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul