5 best Fortnite Chapter 1 Gliders you can use in-game

The best Fortnite Chapter 1 Gliders are still used by longtime players of the battle royale. The initial chapters were crucial in shaping the stylistic identity of Fortnite cosmetics. Gliders are extremely popular since they allow for a lot of customization. Players equip their Glider as they get off the Battle Bus and are able to land on a spot of their choice with flair.

Fortnite has introduced over 500 Gliders since its inception, but here are the five best Fortnite Chapter 1 Gliders that you can still use in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the five best Fortnite Chapter 1 Gliders you can use in-game

1) Coral Cruiser

Vibe to the Coral buddies as you descend into the chaos of the battleground (Image via Epic Games)

The Coral Cruiser is a Rare Glider that was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7. A part of the Fish Food set, it looks adorable. The sunset color palette is soothing to the eyes. Players can also enjoy the calming music from the coral buddies as they sail down to their favorite landing spot.

They can purchase this Glider for 800 V-Bucks individually or for 2100 V-Bucks as part of BenjyFishy's Locker bundle when it rotates back into the Item Shop.

2) Holographic

The holographic and futuristic look make this one of the best Fortnite Chapter 1 Gliders (Image via Epic Games)

Holographic, one of the most popular Gliders in Fortnite history, was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 9. The unique holographic design sets this Glider apart. Another interesting feature is the Vindertech logo on top of the umbrella. Vindertech is the company responsible for manufacturing and building the Battle Bus and the Storm Shields, so this is an excellent reference to the lore of Fortnite.

This Glider was obtained as the Victory Royale umbrella in Season 9 and has never been made available in the Item Shop.

3) Paper Plane

This Glider is tastefully crafted and decorated (Image via Epic Games)

Paper Plane is a Rare Glider that was first seen in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7. It is one of the most sought-after Gliders due to its lovely design. The scribbles on the page look whimsical, and you will make a statement while landing with this Glider.

This Glider can be obtained for 800 V-Bucks individually, or 2400 V-Bucks as part of the Hamuppi's Locker bundle. You must wait for Paper Plane to make its way back into the Item Shop though.

4) Laser Chomp

The cozy shark is an adorable Glider to use in-game (Image via Epic Games)

Laser Chomp was one of the quirkiest Gliders to be introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1. It arrived in the game in Season 5 and is a part of the Chomp Set. The dorky shark equipped with a laser turret looks hilarious but menacing at the same time. It easily ranks among the best Fortnite Chapter 1 Gliders.

When Laser Chomp is available in the Item Shop, players can purchase the Legendary Glider for 1500 V-Bucks individually or for 2500 V-Bucks as part of the Chomp bundle.

5) Deep Space Lander

The formidable style makes this one of the best Fortnite Chapter 1 Gliders (Image via Epic Games)

Deep Space Lander is one of the best Fortnite Chapter 1 Gliders as it looks extremely cool when equipped in-game. The extraterrestrial Glider was first spotted in Season 3. Players were immediately taken with the the mysterious spaceship featuring glowing orange stripes.

This Epic Glider can be purchased for 1200 V-Bucks from the Item Shop when it rotates in next.

These are the five best Fortnite Chapter 1 Gliders that players can equip in the current season as they prepare to attain a Victory Royale.

