Some of the best Fortnite Chapter 1 Pickaxes were introduced to players in the very first chapter of the game. These harvesting tools served as the foundation for the overwhelming amount of love shown to cosmetics in the title. Epic Games' release has introduced more than 800 Pickaxes since its inception, and players love the quirky themes they have.

Here are the five best Fortnite Chapter 1 Pickaxes players can use in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the five best Fortnite Chapter 1 Pickaxes you can use in-game?

1) Ice Breaker

Break the ice and engage in some fierce battles with this minimalistic Pickaxe (Image via Epic Games)

Icebreaker is an Uncommon Pickaxe introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2 as part of the Arctic Command in the v2.10 update. It resembles a sophisticated ice pick and is a great choice owing to its simplicity and minimalistic design.

Players can purchase Icebreaker for 500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop when it appears next.

2) Cold Snap

This Pickaxe's quirky design and lights make it a great choice for players (Image via Epic Games)

Cold Snap is a Rare Pickaxe that was first seen in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7 during the v7.10 update. Its frozen handle and glowing lantern beautifully encapsulate the theme of Christmas and winter that were central to the plot of Season 7.

Fortnite's Cold Snap can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks from the Item Shop when it appears in the next rotation.

3) AC/DC

AC/DC's electrifying look makes this one of the best Fortnite Chapter 1 Pickaxes (Image via Epic Games)

AC/DC is an Epic Pickaxe that was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 2 as part of the Battle Pass rewards. It is based on the critically acclaimed 70s rock band, AC/DC, and the description of the Pickaxe, "High Voltage" is a reference to the band's album of the same name.

The Fortnite AC/DC Pickaxe cannot be purchased as it has not made a return to the game since it was introduced as part of the Battle Pass in Season 2. Players can only hope that it returns in the future.

4) Batman Pickaxe

Batman Pickaxe's sleek DC-inspired look makes it a fan-favorite choice (Image via Epic Games)

Batman Pickaxe was first seen in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season X as part of the Batman Caped Crusader Pack in the v10.31 update. It sports the signature black look of the Caped Crusader and has a distinct Batman logo.

The Fortnite Batman Pickaxe can be obtained by purchasing the Batman Caped Crusader pack for $19.99 from the Item Shop when it appears next.

5) Frozen Beak

The unique design of Frozen Beak makes it one of the best Fortnite Chapter 1 Pickaxes (Image via Epic Games)

Frozen Beak is a popular Pickaxe that was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7 as part of the Frozen Legends Set. Its cold and raw look, fashioned after a bird's beak, resembles the harsh and wintry settings of Season 7. Its cleverly crafted design and out-of-the-box look make it one of the best Fortnite Chapter 1 Pickaxes.

Frozen Beak can be purchased for 1000 V-Bucks as part of the Frozen Gear Bundle when it appears in the next Item Shop rotation.

These are the five best Fortnite Chapter 1 Pickaxes that players can use as they battle their way to a coveted Victory Royale.

