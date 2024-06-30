5 best Fortnite Chapter 2 Gliders you can use in-game

Fortnite has introduced some of its best Fortnite Chapter 2 Gliders that players can use to land at their favorite hotspots that will eventually help them be the first ones to be armed to the teeth. Gliders are one of the most cosmetic options in Fortnite and gamers love decking them up to match their style and aesthetic.

Fortnite has given players over 500 Gliders to choose from, and this vast pool has given rise to some favorites. In this article, we'll discuss the five best Fortnite Chapter 2 Gliders players can use in-game.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

These are the five best Fortnite Chapter 2 Gliders you can use in-game

1) Astroworld Cyclone

The Glider is modeled after the actual ride from Travis Scott's album. (Image via Epic Games)

Astroworld Cyclone is an Icon Series Gliders introduced to players in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 as part of the Travis Scott set. This uniquely crafted Glider is based on the Texas Cyclone rollercoaster ride from Six Flags Astroworld on which Travis Scott's album is based.

Unfortunately, players cannot purchase the Glider as it has not made a return since Travis Scott's Astronomical event. They can only hope for this coveted Glider to make its return someday in the future.

2) Soaring Soul-Self

The Glider exudes a dark and mysterious visual (Image via Epic Games)

Soaring Soul-Self is one of the coolest DC series Gliders introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 as part of the Battle Pass. This amazing glider is based on the popular Teen Titans series and represents Raven's spirit. Players love the unique and menacing look of this Glider and the aura it exudes, making this one of the best Fortnite Chapter 2 Gliders.

Just like the Astroworld Cyclone, this Glider has not made its return since it was included as part of the Battle Pass in Season 2. Gamers can hope for this amazing Glider to make a return in future editions of the Item Shop.

3) Kurama

This Naruto-themed Glider is a popular choice for players. (Image via Epic Games)

Kurama is one of the most popular Gliders in Fortnite, based on the Nine-Tailed Fox from the critically acclaimed Naruto series. This Epic Glider was introduced to players in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and they love the dominating presence and the menacing aura it evokes.

This glider can be obtained for 1200 V-Bucks from the Item Shop when it makes its next rotation.

4) Millenium Falcon

The starship adds a regal brilliance to the gameplay and is one of the best Fortnite Chapter 2 Gliders. (Image via Epic Games)

Millennium Falcon is a Star Wars series Glider introduced to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. It is modeled after the famous starship of the same name in the critically acclaimed Star Wars franchise. Players love the intricate details and accurate representation of the original ship alongside the warp animation and thruster trails it exudes, making it one of the best Fortnite Chapter 2 Gliders.

The Millennium Falcon Glider cannot be purchased yet as it has not made an appearance since it was introduced in Season 1 as part of the Winterfest 2019 rewards.

5) Ghost Glider

The fiery brilliance makes this Glider one of the best Fortnite Chapter 2 Gliders. (Image via Epic Games)

Ghost Glider is a Marvel Series Glider in Fortnite introduced to the game in Chapter 2 Season 4 in the v14.50 update. The Glider is modeled after the fiery bike of Ghost Rider, one of the most popular Marvel heroes. The fiery trail and visual brilliance make it a popular choice for use in-game.

Players can get their hands on this Glider for 1200 V-Bucks individually or for 2600 V-Bucks as part of the Ghost Rider bundle from the Item Shop when it makes its next appearance.

These are the five best Fortnite Chapter 2 Gliders that players can use to dive into the map of Fortnite and battle it out to a Victory Royale.

