The introduction of the battle between the IO and the Seven gave players some of the best Fortnite Chapter 3 Gliders, which were beautifully shaped around the plot developments and introduced tons of new cosmetics to the game. Some of these gliders became fan favorites that gamers continue to use and love.

Fortnite has introduced more than 500 Gliders in the game over the years that players love and these gliders are fan favorites that are stunning and make landing on the map a real treat. Here are the five best Fortnite Chapter 3 Gliders you can use in-game

These are the 5 best Fortnite Chapter 3 Gliders you can use in-game

1) Suit Surfer

Ace your way to victory with this Ace of Spades (Image via Epic Games)

Suit Surfer is a popular Marvel series Glider introduced to the game in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 as part of the Rogue and Gambit Set. The Glider is shaped like an ace of spade and paired with the unique contrail, it is a sight to behold in-game. The unique shape and design add to the visual aesthetic and will stand out in a crowd.

Players can purchase this Glider for 800 V-Bucks individually or with 1800 V-Bucks as part of the Rogue and Gambit gear bundle.

2) Mandala Disc

The stunning visuals of the Glider with the runes make it one of the best Fortnite Chapter 3 Gliders (Image via Epic Games)

The Mandala Disc Glider is a Marvel Series Glider first seen in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 as part of the Battle Pass rewards. The Glider resembles Marvel Superhero Doctor Strange's portal and the stunning visuals paired with the inscriptions on the spinning disc impart a regal look to it and rank it among the best Fortnite Chapter 3 Gliders.

This Glider cannot be obtained now as it has not been seen in the Item Shop since it was introduced in the Battle Pass of Season 2. Players can hope for this Glider to be back in the future.

3) Nunbola

The unique colors and style make it one of the best Fortnite Chapter 3 Gliders (Image via Epic Games)

Nunbola is an Icon Series Glider that was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 as part of the Chloe Kim Set. The ice-cold dragon is visually stunning as it glides through the air and carries players to their landing spot. This Glider is tastefully crafted and the sharp colors create a unique display, making it one of the best Fortnite Chapter 3 Gliders.

The Nunbola Glider can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks individually or for 2400 V-Bucks as part of the Chloe Kim bundle.

4) Propeller Perry

Grab your boarding pass and hop aboard this tastefully crafted Glider (Image via Epic Games)

Propeller Perry is an Epic Glider that was first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 as part of the famous Inkville Gang Set in the v19.30 update. The Glider resembles a cartoon airplane chugging through the sky with spinning propellers and a determined face. The monotone design, cartoonish features, and contrasting shades make this a unique Glider for players to make a statement.

This glider can be purchased for 2300 V-Bucks as part of the Inkville Gang from the Item Shop when it makes its next rotation.

5) Lamda-class Shuttle

Land with the glory of the power of the Empire with this Glider (Image via Epic Games)

Lambda-class Shuttle is a popular Star Wars series Glider that was first seen in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 as part of the Battle Pass rewards. The Glider, with its menacing look and dark tones, is perfect for players to land powerfully and with style and makes it one of the best Fortnite Chapter 3 Gliders. This Glider is perfect for fans of the critically acclaimed Star Wars series to show off in-game.

Players cannot get their hands on this Glider yet as it has not made an appearance in the Item Shop since it was introduced as part of the Battle Pass rewards and there is no confirmation regarding if and when it will be back.

These are the five best Fortnite Chapter 3 Gliders that players can still use to jump into the battleground and battle their way to the coveted shiny, golden crown.

