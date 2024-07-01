5 best Fortnite Chapter 4 Gliders you can use in-game

The best Fortnite Chapter 4 Gliders are items players love to use. Gliders are among the most popular cosmetics in-game, and gamers love collecting and modifying them to complement their character's aesthetic. Since its inception, this game has given players more than 500 Gliders to choose from, and Chapter 4 saw the inclusion of some of them.

With that in mind, here are the five best Fortnite Chapter 4 Gliders you can use in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the five best Fortnite Chapter 4 Gliders you can use in-game

1) Nana-brella

The bright yellow glider is a sight to behold (Image via Epic Games)

Among the best Chapter 4 Gliders in Fortnite, Nana-brella is a common Glider that was rewarded to players for achieving a Victory Royale in Chapter 4 Season 3. It fit the central plot of the Wilds. And this item's bright, yellow design is quirky.

This Glider cannot be purchased from the Item Shop currently, as it was rewarded to players in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 and has not been seen since. If gamers don't have this item in their inventory, they can hope for it to make a return in the future.

2) Mega-brella

The minimalistic aspect makes this one of the best Fortnite Chapter 4 Gliders (Image via Epic Games)

Mega-Brella is a common Glider that players could obtain by winning a game in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. This unique variant of the Victory Royale umbrella has an aesthetic and soft look that evokes a sense of calmness and beauty. As is customary with Victory Umbrellas, its unique holographic design is tied to the island's Japanese Cyberpunk theme in that season.

This Glider cannot be obtained from the Item Shop, as it has not made an appearance since its introduction as a Victory Royale reward in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Those who don't have it can only hope and wait for it to arrive someday.

3) Moonglide

The glider sports a spectral look (Image via Epic Games)

Moonglide is an Epic Glider that was first seen in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 as part of the Battle Pass rewards. The spectral hue of the item makes this a great choice for players who wish to land with enchanting grace. This one is among the best Fortnite Chapter 4 Gliders.

Players cannot purchase the Moonglide Glider from the Item Shop, as it has not made an appearance in-game since Chapter 4 Season 1.

4) Sith Infiltrator

The stealth and sleekness make this one of the best Fortnite Chapter 4 Gliders (Image via Epic Games)

Sith Infiltrator is a Star Wars series Glider that was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 as part of the Prequel Trilogy set. It is an accurate depiction of the Scimitar, the starship belonging to Darth Maul. This Glider features a sleek design and a seamless animation that looks beautiful when players descend onto the map.

This item can be purchased for 600 V-Bucks individually or for 2,200 V-Bucks as part of the Darth Maul bundle from the Item Shop when it reappears.

5) Raven Express

The enchanting color combination makes it a stunning glider (Image via Epic Games)

Raven Express is a popular Icon series Glider in Fortnite introduced in the Item Shop in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG and is part of the Eminem Set. This sleek Glider is decked in black with red undertones that make it look menacing.

The color shades and combination are a nod to Eminem's album Kamikaze, making it one of the best Fortnite Chapter 4 Gliders.

The Raven Express Glider can be purchased by players for 800 V-Bucks individually or for 2,000 V-Bucks as part of the Marshall Never More bundle from the Item Shop when it appears next.

These are the five best Fortnite Chapter 4 Gliders that players can use to dive into the game and battle their way to glorious victories.

