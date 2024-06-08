5 best Fortnite Lava Series skins you can use in-game

The best Fortnite Lava Series Skins feature design elements based on lava and flames. All these skins sport variations of black and orange hues, with a few skins boasting purple eyes. This series started with the Lava Legends Pack, released in 2019, with a total of nine skins. Most of these are re-skinned versions of existing bundles.

This fire-themed series of skins makes you stand out in the lobby from other players. So, here are the five best Fortnite Lava Series Skins you can equip in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and based on the writer's opinions.

Molten Ragnarok and four other best Fortnite Lava Series Skins

1) Molten Ragnarok

Fortnite Lava Series - Molten Ragnarok (Image via Epic Games)

The Molten Ragnarok is a re-skinned version of the Ragnarok skin from the Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 Battle Pass. It was released on July 9, 2021, as part of the Magma Masters Pack, which costs $14.99 in the Item Shop. It can not be purchased using V-bucks. It last appeared in the Item Shop 297 days ago.

The black skull and armor look amazing, with red and orange accents emulating the look of flames. The glowing horns make this skin look better than the original Ragnarok from Chapter 1 Season 5 Battle Pass.

2) Heartbreak Ranger

Fortnite Lava Series - Heartbreak Ranger (Image via Epic Games)

The Heartbreak Ranger was released during Chapter 4 Season OG, on November 4, 2023. It was released as a part of the Heartbreak Royale bundle, which included Heartbreak Ranger Outfit, Magmacore Sheat Back Bling, Heartbreak Club Pickaxe, and 600 V-bucks for $4.49.

This skin is a re-skinned version of the popular OG Fortnite skin, Love Ranger. The spikes on the arms and flowing lava pattern all across the body make it one of the best Fortnite Lava Series skins in the game.

3) Blaze

Fortnite Lava Series - Blaze (Image via Epic Games)

First released in Chapter 2 Season 3 on June 28, 2020, The Blaze Skin is another one of the best Fortnite Lava Series skins. It can be purchased for 1500 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop. It is part of the Renegade Flame set.

The Blaze skin is based on the rarest skin in Fortnite, Renegade Raider. While it is very unlikely that the Renegade Raider will return to the Item Shop, the Blaze skin allows players to equip a flaming hot version of it.

4) Molten Battle Hound

Fortnite Lava Series - Molten Battle Hound (Image via Epic Games)

The Molten Battle Hound skin was first released on March 24, 2019, as part of the Lava Legends pack, which costs $15.99 in the Item Shop.

The glowing purple eyes and shiny helmet in flames make it one of the most aggressive-looking skins in the game. The textures on the armor look very detailed and beautiful as well. Sadly, considering it was last seen 1429 days ago in the Item Shop, it is unlikely that this skin will return anytime in the near future.

5) Roast Lord

Fortnite Lava Series - Roast Lord (Image via Epic Games)

The Roast Lord was first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 7 on July 9, 2021. It is part of the Magma Masters Pack, which costs $14.99 in the Item Shop. A re-skinned version of the Rust Lord, this skin was last available for purchase 297 days ago.

The fire and lava theme over the biker outfit makes it reminiscent of the Ghost Rider. The jacket's black-to-orange gradient makes it a fantastic biker-themed skin, and one of the best Fortnite Lava Series skins overall.

