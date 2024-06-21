5 best Fortnite rap emotes you can use in-game

Fortnite rap emotes allow players to express themselves in-game. From all-time classics to current TikTok hits, these cover all the eras of rap music. Whether the players want to celebrate Victory Royale in style or just vibe with other players in the lobby, Fortnite rap emotes can elevate one's in-game experience.

Players can choose from hundreds of Icon Series rap emotes. Here's our shortlist of the five best Fortnite rap emotes you can use.

Note: This list is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Fast Flex and 4 other best Fortnite Rap Emotes

1) Fast Flex

Fast Flex (Image via Epic Games)

The Fast Flex emote was released during Chapter 4 Season 3, on June 28, 2023. It can be purchased for 500 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop and features the song BILLS PAID by DJ Khaled, featuring Latto and City Girls.

This high-energy emote features Darina Littleton's choreography. The catchy music, old-school rap, and amazing 2D VFX make it one of the best dance emotes in Fortnite.

2) Get Griddy

Get Griddy (Image via Epic Games)

Get Griddy is Fortnite's most used traversal emote, released during Chapter 2 Season 6, on April 29, 2021. This Icon Series emote often appears in the Item Shop, costing 500 V-bucks, featuring the song Right Foor Creep by YoungBoy.

This rap emote has become an infamous symbol of trolling within the competitive community, often used by the players immediately after getting a frag. This emote has majorly popularized the game's memes and is considered one of the best Fortnite TikTok rap emotes.

3) Ambitious

Ambitious (Image via Epic Games)

Ambitious is an Icon Series emote that was released during Chapter 5 Season 2, on May 4, 2024. This catchy emote features the song "Big Dreams" by IZ and can be purchased for 500 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop.

This emote features one of the catchiest rap beats ever, infused with quite smooth choreography. The best part about this emote is the heartbeat animation that comes with the double-kick drum hit. This rap emote is a must-have for players looking for a unique Victory Royale celebration.

4) Hit It

Hit It (Image via Epic Games)

Hit It features one of the biggest 2015 rap music hits, Hit the Quan by iLoveMemphis. This Fortnite rap emote was released during Chapter 2 Season 6, on April 17, 2021. This Icon Series rap emote can be purchased for 500 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop.

The hard-hitting 808s sound exceptional in the lobby and make the player stand out. It features amazingly fast and smooth dance with really detailed facial expressions. If you love rap, this emote is a must-have in your collection.

5) Rollie

Rollie (Image via Epic Games)

Rollie is one of the oldest Icon Series emotes, released during Chapter 2 Season 4, on September 19, 2020. This Fortnite rap emote features one of the most viral TikTok songs: Tollie by Ayo & Teo and can be purchased for 500 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop. It appears quite often in the Item Shop, with 81 occurrences so far.

This emote imitates the viral dance trend from 2017, featuring a lyrical hip-hop dance. The high energy and vibrance make it one of the best rap emotes in the game.

