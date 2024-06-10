5 best Fortnite Reactive Skins you can use in-game

Fortnite Reactive Skins are cosmetics that change their appearance based on things happening around them. Some of the factors that change the appearance of these skins are eliminations, inflicting damage, emotes, healing, and changes in the environment. These skins are popular in the Fortnite community and we see them quite often in matches.

If you want to grab the attention of other players in your lobby, the Reactive Skins are worth every V-buck. To make things easier, here are the five best Fortnite Reactive Skins you can use in-game.

Note: This list is subjective and based on the writer's opinions.

Renee and four other best Fortnite Reactive skins

1) Renee

Fortnite Reactive Skins - Renee (Image via Epic Games)

The Renee Fortnite skin was released on November 21, 2021, as part of the Moncler Classes Set. You can purchase it for 1800 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop. Unfortunately, this skin was last seen in the Item Shop 518 days ago, so the chances of it returning are quite low.

This skin was a collaboration between Epic Games and the popular luxury fashion brand Moncler. The skin reacts to the altitude of the player in-game, turning from white to black as the altitude increases.

2) Marshmello

Fortnite Reactive Skins - Marshmello (Image via Epic Games)

Popular EDM artist Marshmello got his own skin in the game on February 1, 2019. The skin appears quite often in the Item Shop at the cost of 1500 V-bucks. It comes in two selectable styles: Marshmello and Marshmello Toasted.

The Marshmello skin is one of the Best Icon Series skins available in Fortnite, featuring a very simple yet effective design. The outfit reacts to music around it by turning its colorful lights on, which is quite eye-catching.

3) Shadow Midas

Fortnite Reactive Skins - Shadow Midas (Image via Epic Games)

The Shadow Midas skin is a Halloween reskin of the popular Battle Pass skin, Midas. It was first released in the item shop on October 29, 2021. It can be purchased for 1500 V-bucks when listed in the item shop.

This skin reacts in two different ways: Shadow Effect and Shadow Touch. The Shadow Effect grows with more kills, making the outfit more purple in tone while the Shadow Touch turns any weapon that the player touches purple.

4) Adventure Peely

Fortnite Reactive Skins - Adventure Peely (Image via Epic Games)

Since the introduction of the Peely skin in the Battle Pass of Chapter 1 Season 8, it has remained a fan favorite. The Adventure Peely variant was first released in the Item Shop on December 7, 2023. It costs only 1200 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop.

The Peely series of skins has quite a unique and cute reactivity effect in the game, it ripens and changes color over time. The Adventure Peely skin adds an adorable and creative touch to the original skin and it's worth buying.

5) Launch Day Lewis Hamilton

Fortnite Reactive Skins - Launch Day Lewis Hamilton (Image via Epic Games)

The Launch Day Lews Hamilton skin was released on November 18, 2023, during Chapter 4 Season OG. You can grab this skin for 1800 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop. This skin is the result of Epic Game's collaboration with F1 Racing legend Lewis Hamilton. The skin is very customizable and comes in two color variants.

This is one of the coolest-looking skins in the game with really high-quality textures and amazing color combinations. It also leaves a colorful energy trail behind when the player is sprinting or gliding. The Launch Day Lews Hamilton skin is easily one of the most eye-catching skins in the game.

