5 best Fortnite Robot Skins you can use in-game

While there is a wide range of skins available in the game, Fortnite Robot Skins brings a futuristic and hi-tech flair. These skins range from very aggressive and rusted designs to very sleek and minimal ones. The robot-themed skins are beloved by the community and add an extra layer of enthusiasm to the players.

The list of Fortnite Robot Skins is huge and finding the best-looking ones can be quite a challenge. Here are the five best Fortnite Robot Skins you can use in-game. This list features only non-human skins, excluding humans wearing robot suits or armor.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Bender Bending Rodríguez and four other best Fortnite Robot Skins

1) Bender Bending Rodríguez

Trending

Bender Bending Rodríguez (Image via Epic Games)

The Bender Bending Rodríguez skin joined Fortnite's roster during Chapter 4, Season 3, on July 26, 2023. It is part of the Futurama Set and can be purchased for 1500 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop.

This skin stays true to the iconic character from the popular TV series, Rick and Morty, visually and is considered one of the best Fortnite collaborations ever. It comes in two selectable styles: Default and Universe 1 Bender. If you want Fortnite Robot Skins with a touch of humor, it's the perfect choice.

2) Terminator

Terminator (Image via Epic Games)

The iconic movie character Terminator arrived for the first time in Fortnite on July 30, 2023. It is part of the Future War Set and can be purchased for 1500 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop. It comes in two selectable styles: Default and Damaged, with the option to keep or remove the sunglasses as well.

Fortnite has captured the appearance of Arnold Schwarzenegger's character very accurately. The Damaged variant features battle-worn scars and a rugged appearance showing the metal body inside the skin clearly. This skin is very well-designed and a must-have for players who want a fierce-looking robot skin in their locker.

3) Mecha Strike Commander

Mecha Strike Commander (Image via Epic Games)

Mecha Strike Commander was the 19th Fortnite Crew outfit. It was released on June 1, 2022, alongside Light Blade Pickaxe, The Heartbreaker Emote, Fully Operational Loading Screen, and Mecha Strike Commander Banner. It is a re-skinned version of the Mecha Team Leader skin. Unfortunately, for those interested in purchasing this skin, it won't be returning to the Item Shop again.

This skin stands out with its intricate mechanical details and glowing lights throughout. Its dominant, robotic appearance makes it a great choice for players who want to stand out in the game.

4) Optimus Primal

Optimus Primal (Image via Epic Games)

The Optimus Primal skin was introduced in Fortnite during Chapter 4, Season 3, on June 9, 2023. It can be purchased for 1600 V-Bucks when listed in the Item Shop. This skin pays homage to the iconic character Optimus Primal from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The powerful leader of the Maximals, this skin resembles the form of the robotic ape accurately. The striking appearance and dark color palette make it one of the best-looking Fortnite Robot Skins in the game.

5) Trespasser Elite

Trespasser Elite (Image via Epic Games)

The Trespasser Elite skin was first released during Chapter 2 Season 7, on September 12, 2021, and can be attained for 1,500 V-Bucks when listed. It has two selectable styles: Trespasser Elite and Trespasser Cubed.

This skin boasts a futuristic, sleek design with an accent of Kevin The Cube's glow. The modern aesthetic, attention to detail, and the way it looks in the game environment make it a perfect choice for players who are looking for a cutting-edge look.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!