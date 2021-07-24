5 best Fortnite Season 7 glitches to try before they're patched

Fortnite Season 7 has stood out from the rest due to its content and regular updates. Even though the developers have implemented several changes to the game, Epic is unable to rid Fortnite of glitches.

Glitches have been present in Fortnite since 2017. While some can be really funny, a few glitches can badly influence the game. This article will reveal 5 glitches in Fortnite Season 7 that gamers need to try out before Epic patches them.

Fortnite Season 7: Glitches allow gamers to be invisible on the island

1) Headless warriors

Squad of headless warriors in Fortnite Season 7

Gamers can turn themselves into a bunch of headless warriors in Fortnite Season 7. To activate this, gamers need to use Alien Parasites and access the IO outposts.

Gamers need to attach the Alien Parasites on their heads. After that, gamers will be required to sit on top of the turret in the IO outposts. The remaining gamers should shoot at the Alien Parasite to detach it. By shooting at the Alien entity, the gamer will lose their head along with the parasite.

2) Stay underwater

Gamers can stay underwater without losing HP

This glitch allows gamers to stay underwater in Fortnite Season 7 without losing HP. To trigger this glitch, gamers need to find a UFO. Gamers will have to abduct their partners with the UFO ray gun and bring them near the grotto.

Upon reaching the location, gamers need to drop down as fast as possible, and just before touching the water let go of their partners.

The partner will drop down to the bottom of Grotto and will be stuck there until the storms takes over and eliminates him. Gamers won't die while staying underwater, but will surely die as the storm takes over.

3) Shadow bombs

Shadow Bomb glitch affects bulky characters

Shadow bombs are available in Bugha's new Endgame mode in Fortnite Season 7. Deploying one of the Shadow bombs gives gamers a pseudo invisibility as well as enhances their speed. However, there is a glitch that causes gamers to lose their head, quite literally.

In-game characters that are quite bulky, such as Brutus and Thanos, display this glitch prominently. Gamers who use Shadow Bombs while wearing the Brutus or Thanos outfit will notice that the pseudo invisibility is broken, and only the head disappears.

4) Floating weapons

Fortnite Season 7 glitch allows weapons to float in the game

This glitch in Fortnite Season 7 is accessible via Creative mode. Gamers need to use the Phonebooth that allows them to change character outfits. Gamers will also need a surfboard or a hoverboard.

Gamers need to travel at a great speed and approach the Phonebooth. As soon as the booth allows gamers to change the outfits, the hoverboard will drift away canceling every action. Gamers will be completely invisible and picking up weapons will only reveal the levitating guns and pickaxes.

5) Steal Ferrari challenge signs

Glitch allows gamers to abduct Ferrari challenge signs

Epic has recently collaborated with Ferrari, and gamers can come across various 296 GTB supercars in Fortnite Season 7. There is a specific challenge gamers need to complete with the Ferrari 296 GTB and it rewards 30000 XP.

Upon entering the challenge, gamers will be guided on the track with regular signs on the street. However, gamers can confiscate these signs using an Alien UFO in Fortnite Season 7. Removing the road sign can confuse gamers who are undertaking the challenge. This glitch is purely evil.

Edited by Gautham Balaji