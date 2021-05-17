5 best Fortnite skins for 1200 V Bucks in 2021

Fortnite has seen several skins, some of which have only gotten better in 2021.

Aside from the epic Battle Royale mode that made Fortnite so well known, Fortnite is also popular due to all of its exclusive and unique skins. Fortnite skins are a huge part of a player's experience as there’s a huge variety of them throughout the game, with a lot of the skins based on recognizable pop culture icons.

Here is a list of the 5 best Fortnite skins for just 1,200 V-Bucks.

5 Best Fortnite Skins

#5 – Instinct

(Image via Epic Games)

The Instinct skin can be purchased on its own for 1,200 V-Bucks. However, players can also collect this skin by purchasing the Fresh’s Locker Bundle for 1900 V-Bucks where the Reaction Tank Back Bling is bundled in. Instinct is based on the Banshee model and is one of the more unique commando skins with its color schemes.

#4 – Adeline

(Image via Epic Games)

The Adeline skin was introduced to players during Chapter 2 and has been seen a few times throughout 2021 as a fan favorite. For 1,200 V-Bucks, it’s a pretty unique skin that players can use. Unlike other skins in the item shop, Adeline has her own style and can be edited to show off her vibrant hair.

Fortnite accidentally posted the "Adeline" skin (+ the rest of her set) on their Instagram story and Twitter fleet, although she's currently not in the Item Shop.



This is definitely a mistake and means she will probably be in tomorrow's Item Shop! (h/t @FNinformation) pic.twitter.com/GGbme7kjA8 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 6, 2021

#3 – Longshot

(Image via Epic Games)

Longshot is a Rare Fortnite skin that acts as an in-game NPC that resides in Misty Meadows and offers quests, bounties, and even weapons. For 1,200 V-Bucks, players can get Longshot’s original orange camo skin, and the “Black” variant, which is a purple and pink camo style.

@FortniteGame can you bring back Longshot and insight they are the only skins I want. — DeathtrooperOYt (@ODeathtrooper) February 24, 2019

#2 – Mezmer

(Image via Epic Games)

Mezmer is a very interesting skin that came into Fortnite for only 1,200 V-Bucks but was also part of the Sun Soldiers Bundle for 2,400 V-Bucks. Mezmer was in the item shop several times during 2021, and most recently now in May. Mezmer is a great bright green design that can be altered to its “Trance” skin which is neon purple and blue.

#1 – Etheria

Etheria, the 1000th skin Fortnite has ever released, is now in the Item Shop!



Reposted the tweet because I forgot it was a concept, I don't wanna promote my code when a concept skin releases!



(Also congrats to @aestheticdemon_ for getting her skin in the game!) pic.twitter.com/dDKpJ9WrI9 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 16, 2021

Etheria is a new Fortnite skin that just came out today for 1,200 V-Bucks. Etheria is also part of the new Fallen Oasis Set, which includes her Crystal Spirit Back Bling and the Crystaline Battle Wand pickaxe. Etheria is Fortnite’s 1,000th skin, marking a big achievement for Fortnite.

