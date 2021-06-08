5 best games like Fortnite for Xbox One

Fortnite has enjoyed the limelight as one of the coolest battle royale games. With over 350 million registered users, Fortnite is one of the most played games on the planet.

Fortnite's success can be attributed to the fact that players can access it on different platforms and still get to keep the progress. It also made its way into pop culture, making it more widespread.

The Xbox One surely has a lot of other interesting options that fans of Fortnite might like to explore.

Top games that resemble Fortnite for Xbox One

These are the games that give Fortnite-like vibes:

1) Apex Legends

Apex Legends is all in for futuristic weapons, cool characters, and stunning graphics (Image via ea.com)

Players of Apex Legends get to choose and develop a character. Apex Legends goes beyond the typical Battle Royale experience with cool weapons, amazing characters, jet packs, and an immersive backdrop. Form a powerful squad and be a part of an ever-evolving map that constantly has something new to offer.

Download it here.

2) Call of Duty: Warzone

Warzone allows up to 150 players in the battle royale (Image via Call of Duty YouTube)

In 2020, the COD franchise released Warzone, the multiplayer battle royale. Set against the backdrop of Modern Warfare, the massive battle enables up to 150 players. After the airdrop, players can collect loot, build arsenals, and apply their war tactics.

Download it here.

3) Darwin Project

Darwin Project is more about hunting, trapping, and survival (Image via Scavenger Studios YouTube)

Imagine Fortnite but in a snow-clad setting. The Darwin Project is unlike any other battle royale in the genre. Players must rely on footprints and their six senses to locate and destroy their enemies. The Darwin Project is more about hunting, trapping, and survival rather than shooting anyone who comes in the way.

Download it here.

4) Hyper Scape

Play Hyper Scape for an urban and futuristic BR experience (Image via PCGamesN)

How about Fortnite in a futuristic, dystopian world? Hyper Scape is set against an urban backdrop with futuristic weapons and characters. Winning Battle Royale (a.k.a. Crown Rush) is the only way to get to the top. Players join 99 others in the virtual Neo Arcadia city and compete for the Crown.

Download it here.

5) Realm Royale

Image via PlayStation YouTube

Fantasy and Battle Royale can never go wrong together. Battle Royale in Realm Royale can accommodate up to 100 players at a time. The goal is to destroy 99 players and grab the Crown Royale.

An interesting twist is that players don't die; they transform into chickens.

Download it here.

