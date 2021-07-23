5 best landing spots in Fortnite Season 7 for aggressive players

In Fortnite Season 7, it is imperative for players to know the best landing spots for their specific playstyle.

It is a well known fact that Fortnite players prefer to play the game in a manner that fits their skills and strengths. Some players are conquering Fortnite Season 7 by taking it easy and others are doing it by being aggressive.

Aggression is a solid tactic that can also be considered a risk. When it pays off, though, it feels so good. There are some great landing spots in Fortnite Season 7 for those who want to get right into the action.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Fortnite Season 7: Top 5 landing spots for aggressive players

#5 - Believer Beach

Image via Epic Games

Even though the alien-themed party is complete, Believer Beach is still a popular landing spot in Fortnite Season 7. The alien-focused name still draws players in. If players are looking to land, grab some loot and start fighting immediately, this is a great choice - especially if the Battle Bus flies over.

#4 - The Mothership

Image via Epic Games

The Mothership is more aggressive in terms of loot rather than fighting. Land at an Abductor immediately to enter the Mothership. Players will get their hands on some incredible loot and be more than prepared to fight their way to a Victory Royale down on the island.

#3 - Corny Complex

Image via Epic Games

Corny Complex is still relatively new in terms of Fortnite Season 7 points of interest. Fortnite players love their farm locations. If they drop here, they should be ready to slash away with their harvesting tool if they missed out on the first pieces of loot. Players are usually drawn here and this can be taken advantage of.

#2 - Pleasant Park

Image via Epic Games

Pleasant Park has always been an aggressive landing spot. It is a massive POI with tons of buildings and loot to gather. Players can land alone on a building to get some weapons or follow another player to their landing spot. Either way, players can get a good gun and take out a large handful of others before rotating elsewhere.

#1 - The Aftermath

Image via Epic Games

The center of the Fortnite Season 7 map is one of the most popular. In fact, the center of the map is always popular in Fortnite. This Season has a nice purple color to it, attracting players like a moth to a flame.

Players are going to want to take a deep breath before landing here, because it is going to be sweaty.

