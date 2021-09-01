5 best ways to get XP in Fortnite Season 7

Over the years, Fortnite has been home to some of the coolest in-game cosmetics and items. It can be said that very few battle royale titles can boast of the variety of items Fortnite has. Epic Games sees to it that the game stays relevant in the minds of the community when it is one of the earliest titles of its kind.

However, to grab most of these items, players need to embark on a rather tedious XP grind in Fortnite. The good news is, over the past few seasons, the weekly quests, both Epic and Legendary, have become quite simple, thus making the grind easier for players.

Here are five ways players can earn XP quickly in Fortnite and grab the awesome items the game features.

5 best ways to help players with their XP grind in Fortnite

1) Weekly quests

As mentioned earlier, embarking on the weekly challenges in Fortnite is a surefire way to give players a major push on their Battle Pass. These challenges, both Epic and Legendary, offer huge amounts of XP, which is exactly what players need.

2) Getting more eliminations

This is one of the most obvious ways of grinding XP in Fortnite. Furthermore, after the first kill, every kill rewards an additional 20 XP to players. In Solos, this is how much XP players can grab:

1 Kill - 50 XP

2 Kills - 20 XP

3 Kills - 40 XP

4 Kills - 60 XP

5 Kills - 80 XP

6 KIlls - 100 XP

3) Opening every chest, ammo crate and produce box that can be found

Although quite tedious and time-consuming, this is one of the easiest ways to keep earning XP in Fortnite. Many players are not aware of this, but opening chests, ammo crates and produce boxes come with an XP grab. Here's how much:

Produce Box - 65 XP

Fishing Pole Barrel - 65 XP

Ammo Box - 100 XP

Chest - 130 XP

Supply Drop - 135 XP

Llama - 735 XP

4) Milestones and achievements

Milestones have returned to Fortnite this season, and it is a great way to earn a substantial XP grab. Understandably, the XP grab depends on the level of the milestone that the player can cross. Here are some of the milestones available for players this season:

Chop down trees

Complete bounties

Consume foraged items

Deal damage from above

Destroy shrubs

Destroy stones

Don disguises

Hunt animals

Ignite structures with fire

Melee eliminations

Mod vehicles

Search ice machines

Thank the bus driver

5) Grabbing a win

It makes sense that earning a Victory Royale in Fortnite would offer quite the XP grab. Even if players cannot grab a Victory Royale, they still stand to earn XP if they finish on the higher end of the leaderboard.

Victory Royale - 300 XP

2nd place - 200 XP

3rd -10th place - 100 XP

11th - 20th place - 25 XP

