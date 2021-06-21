5 click-bait Fortnite YouTubers players need to be wary of

Fortnite perhaps has the highest number of dedicated streamers and content creators and is always in the top 5 games viewed on any streaming platform. Therefore, most of the content creators who start out choose Fortnite before any other game because it has become a short-cut to success in the popularity algorithm.

However, many content creators use this popularity the wrong way. Fortnite videos are the most clickbaited video game related content on YouTube. There are tons of content creators who upload clickbait content daily to their channels and garner millions of views on each video.

While Fortnite does provide a lot of content to cover, these YouTubers still find a way to dupe their audience into getting views. The reason is the average age of the viewers. The Fortnite community is composed of school-going children and young adults who are gullible and choose to believe whatever famous internet personalities say in their videos.

Below is a list of 5 YouTubers who have taken clickbait videos a little too far.

DISCLAIMER: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and not of Sportskeeda.

Top 5 clickbait Fortnite YouTubers

1) Ali-A

Ali-A, one of the most popular Fortnite YouTubers, took the clickbait technique to another level. He simply started putting up titles about new weapons even before they were in the game, or just days before an update was supposed to drop. This created viewer fatigue on the platform, and when the new weapon came out, other YouTubers would not do well enough with their honest weapon videos. Watch Muselk speak on Ali-A clickbaiting his audience in the interview below.

2) Gattu

While clickbaiting was subtle back when Fortnite came out, YouTubers like Gattu lie straight-up about the content in their videos. Gattu adds thumbnails of bosses and mythic weapons that are not in the game and does not even talk about them in the videos because he cannot. Below is an excellent example of Gattu's clickbait.

3) FriendlyMachine

Just another scammer who begs for likes and uploads videos with titles which are totally false. In the video he simply never gets to the point or just adds that Epic Games might or possibly add these items in the future. Another one of his biggest clickbaits is telling viewers that Fortnite is giving away free V-bucks.

4) TheLlamaSir

The sad part about clickbait YouTubers is that they do not have a lot of variety to work with. Most of them rip off each other's content, lying about the same thing in different ways. Watch the video by TheLlamaSir below to see how he uses a bunch of trailers to prove a new Agent Jonesy boss is coming to the game, but as usual, it never did.

5) Fortnite TamashaBera

TamashaBera is another example of cringy clickbaits asking children to share videos to get good luck or their school canceled the next day. His intros are very long and meant to divert viewers from the actual point of the video. All the thumbnails are photoshopped and most of the videos are regular gameplay videos with cringy commentary. The video below promises V-Bucks for all players, but he never even speaks about them once in the video.

Edited by Gautham Balaji