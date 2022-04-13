5 most controversial Fortnite bans and why they happened

Fortnite is undoubtedly one of the best multiplayer games when it comes to dealing with hackers and cheaters. The game's anti-cheat system efficiently detects players who use third-party software and team up and bans them rather swiftly.

Nowadays, Epic Games is even handing out bans to players for stream sniping. This is clearly done to help out the game's content creators who are routinely bothered by stream snipers ruining their games.

However, there have been many bans that have divided the Fortnite community and this article will detail five such incidents.

Fortnite bans that caused dissension among players

1) FaZe Jarvis

It won't be an overstatement to say that FaZe Jarvis is one of the biggest names to get banned from Fortnite. Even though the YouTuber has now changed his content strategy, his fans still argue that Epic Games shouldn't have banned him.

Apparently, Jarvis was trying to showcase some cheats on his livestream. While talking to his viewers, he intentionally installed cheats and trolled other players for fun. This naturally caught the attention of millions, and the developers swiftly banned Jarvis for promoting cheating.

2) Heretics Marki

Prominent Twitch streamer Heretics Marki took part in a $500,000 tournament called ESL Katowice Royale where he discovered a glitch that made him immortal.

In a surprising turn of events, Marki's health remained static at 0 and his teammate was able to revive him. Strangely enough, the pro player continued playing until the referees finally stepped in and disqualified him from the tournament.

While many fans argued that the glitch wasn't Marki's fault, others claimed that he should have stopped playing after discovering it. It is no surprise that this incident always leads to heated debates.

3) Tfue

Rules are rules, and no one would know this better than Tfue. The biggest OG Fortnite streamer once bought an account that contained some of the rarest skins ever.

However, buying and selling accounts isn't allowed by Epic Games and Epic banned the account that Tfue bought as well as the streamer's main account. It is worth noting that Tfue's account was worth over $5,000 at the time. As expected, this led to millions of fans calling out Epic Games. However, the developers didn't revoke their ban, and Tfue swore to never buy an in-game cosmetic ever again.

4) Zaccubus

Fragging with Zaccubus was a growing and entertaining Fortnite streamer back in the day. He definitely gained a lot more popularity when Epic Games banned him for not engaging with an allied player during a live stream.

This ban is rather controversial because it wasn't really an offense. Zaccubus didn't team up with his opponent, but simply chose to avoid a fight. There are many reasons to do so, such as lack of health, resources, and weapons.

Zaccubus minding his own business in a game wasn't a violation of the rules and the ban certainly caused a lot of controversy.

5) LazarBeam

Fortnite Icon LazarBeam is known for his meme-based and hilarious content. He loves trolling fellow streamers like Fresh through unique tactics, with fans loving each and every one of his pranks.

However, one such prank backfired on LazarBeam when he tried to stream snipe Fresh with several other players in Peely outfits. Even though it felt like a fun entertaining idea, LazarBeam was kicked out for teaming.

True to his nature, the streamer laughed it off and relished that he was able to successfully troll Fresh. On the flip side, the streamer's fans were enraged about Epic Games handpicking big names and banning them for having fun.

