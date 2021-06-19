5 most dangerous landing spots in Fortnite Season 7

Epic has recently released Fortnite Season 7 and has introduced several changes to the map and POIs. Some spots on the map are safe spaces to land. However, there are certain landing spots that are dangerous and experience immense battle among loopers.

Loopers often drop by these spots to explore the new POIs, while some gamers visit these POIs as they offer excellent loot pools. Landing in these spots is risky, as loopers can be eliminated early in the game.

Ever since Epic has introduced certain changes to the map, gamers have been eager to know what are the most dangerous spots to land in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: UFO spots, Spire location and new POIs make up the dangerous landing spots

#1 - Pleasant Park

Pleasant Park is probably the most dangerous landing spot in Fortnite Season 7. The POI is frequently visited by loopers and offers a decent loot to gamers.

It is one of the favorable spots for professional gamers. Fortnite streamers and YouTubers prefer dropping on this location to get easy eliminations and increase their statistics.

#2 - UFO Sites

Epic has added UFOs to the game to highlight the alien-themed season. Every battle royale game has three locations where gamers can encounter these UFOs. These POIs are marked in purple on the map. Loopers can even eliminate aliens and confiscate UFOs to rotate and eliminate opponents.

Due to these reasons, UFO spawn points are frequently visited by loopers and turn out to be a hot spot for face-to-face duels. UFO spawn points change randomly. This is why loopers are advised to check these points before jumping off from the Battle Bus.

#3 - Corny Complex

The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass trailer revealed the introduction of the mysterious Dr. Slone to Fortnite. She has been added as an NPC boss who resides in the Corny Complex.

Dr. Slone contains a special weapon with her that can be obtained by defeating the NPC. Corny Complex has a lot of IO guards as well. The place often thrives with loopers who come in search of Slone's Plasma Rifle, making it one of the most dangerous places to drop in Fortnite Season 7.

#4 - Center of the map

The center of the map used to be the POI where the Spire was situated. Battle Pass trailer revealed that the Spire has been destroyed, and the Foundation has escaped the Zero Point.

The central point of the map is accessible from all angles of the map, making it one of the most vulnerable landing spots in Fortnite Season 7.

#5 - Believer Beach

Believer Beach is the newest POI in Fortnite Season 7. It is located where Sweaty Sands was located previously. Gamers have taken an active interest in this particular POI and often drop by if the Battle Bus passes near it.

Gamers have reported that alien markings are evident near the sea's shore. Loopers will also come across several posters that welcome aliens to the island.

