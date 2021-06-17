5 Fortnite challenges that tested players' patience

Fortnite Challenges and quests are a great way to grind massive amounts of XP to rank up in the Battle Pass.
Epic introduces several challenges every season. Some of these challenges are updated daily, while other challenges remain for a period of seven days. These daily and weekly challenges make the game more interesting.
Players complete these challenges to level up faster and unlock several Battle Pass rewards that include cosmetics and in-game items. This article dives into five challenges that have kept loopers on their toes.
Fortnite: Challenges that were difficult to complete
5) Location domination challenge
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 had the Location Domination Challenge that asked gamers to catch 7 weapons at Misty Meadows.
The challenge was tough and tested patience. Misty Meadows had one fishing hole every game, and players searched for non-fishing holes around the area. Unfortunately, fishing holes only give one or two weapons at a time.
The spawn rate of weapons on the non-fishing holes was also shallow. This challenge was definitely one of the tedious quests to complete.
4) High explosives
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 had the Punchcard Challenge High Explosives. This wasn't easy. The High Explosives Quest required gamers to get 1000 explosive kills.
The problem with this challenge was that grenades rarely spawned on the island, and Team Rumble didn't have RPGs. As a result, it was difficult to get hold of any explosive items to eliminate opponents.
3) Deal fall damage to the opponent
This challenge came up as a Week 8 challenge in Fortnite Season X. Gamers were required to deal fall damage to their opponents. For some loopers, this challenge was impossible to complete.
Players dropped into Team Rumble to build structures for their opponents and edit them to damage the opponent. While it worked sometimes, many complained that the challenges were impossible to complete.
2) Pirate Cannon
The Season 8 Week 2 Challenge asked loopers to deal damage to opponents using the Pirate Cannon. Unfortunately, it was quite difficult to maneuver with the cannon and aim perfectly towards opponents and then eliminate them.
1) Open chests at Risky Reels
The Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 challenge asked for loopers to search for 7 chests at Risky Reels. It remains one of the hardest challenges ever in Fortnite's history.
The spawn rate of the chests was pretty low, and loopers had to face other opponents who tried to open the chests. It was tough to get hold of one unopened chest. Even if loopers managed to get one unopened chest, they could not get any more during the same game.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.