5 Fortnite emotes that are likely never coming back

Emotes are a rather fun aspect of Fortnite. Players can use these emotes, which can be anything ranging from dances to taunts, to celebrate victories or kills in the game. These emotes are cosmetic items that are usually available for purchase in the Item Shop in Fortnite and can be bought using V-Bucks.

There are some Fortnite emotes that get very popular within the community. However, some of these popular Fortnite emotes have left the game and show no signs of returning any time soon.

Here are the top 5 Fortnite emotes that players may never see in the game again.

Fortnite emotes that may never return to the game

5) Infinite dab

Anyone who used the internet during 2016 knows what a dab is. The move became insanely popular, and Epic Games hopped on to the trend with the Infinite Dab emote in Fortnite. The emote was released in the game on July 19th, 2018 and could be purchased for 500 V-Bucks.

Infinite Dab emote in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite Wiki - Fandom)

Unfortunately, the emote left the Item Shop on July 4th, 2021, and it is unlikely that the emote will return to the game any time soon.

4) Disco Fever

Heavily inspired from the 70s, the Disco Fever emote was one of the most fun emotes seen in Fortnite, showing players busting some disco moves after victories against enemies.The dance was inspired by "Saturday Night Fever" with John Travolta.

Disco Fever emote in Fortnite (Image via AshyGaming)

The Disco Fever emote appeared in the Fortnite Item Shop for the first time on March 31st, 2018. It could be purchased for 800 V-Bucks. However, it was removed from the Item Shop on June 25th, 2021.

3) The Worm

All the cool kids know what The Worm is. But not many know that this funky move from the 80s made its way into Fortnite. It was released back in Season 2, making it one of the first emotes to appear in Fortnite. Players could only unlock this emote upon reaching Tier 28 of the Battle Pass.

The Worm emote in Fortnite (Image via Gnejs Gaming)

This cool move was a seasonal emote, so there's a chance it may never reappear in Fortnite again.

2) Electro Shuffle

Electro Shuffle was one of the most popular Fortnite emotes during its time. The move was inspired by a dancer on YouTube, and is very fast paced. This was labeled as one of the best dances in Fortnite by the community. Electro Shuffle first appeared in the Fortnite Item Shop back in January 2018, and could be purchased for 800 V-Bucks.

Electro Shuffle emote in Fortnite (Image via Reddit)

Much to the community's dismay, the emote was removed from the Fortnite Item Shop on July 25th, 2021.

1) The Floss

The Floss became one of the most popular dances not only in Fortnite, but even in real life, with people all over the world posting videos of themselves performing The Floss. Like The Worm, this emote was also introduced to Fortnite during Season 2 and could be obtained upon reaching Tier Level 49.

The Floss emote in Fortnite (Image via BBC)

Being a seasonal item, the emote was removed from the game at the end of Season 2, but many fans wish it could return to the game again.

