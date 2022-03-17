5 Fortnite glitches to try before Chapter 3 Season 1 ends

Fortnite is known for having some of the most unusual glitches and bugs. Even after investing a lot in the game, the developers are unable to get rid of some coding errors at times.

While some glitches are game-breaking, others are hilarious and the community loves exploiting them. In Chapter 3 Season 1, the Creative mode has become widely popular as a hub for XP glitches.

On that note, here are five Fortnite glitches that loopers must try before the current season comes to an end.

Must-try Fortnite glitches for players in Chapter 3 Season 1

1) Fly across the map

Flying across the map is one of the most surreal experiences in Epic Games' Battle Royale game. Web-shooters can be used to swing around for a long time, but this glitch can help loopers in launching towards the sky and staying in the air indefinitely.

To trigger the glitch, players must eat a Pepper and then pick up a Chicken. Then, they need to go to the water and head towards a spider web. As it turns out, the web will launch them towards the sky and they will fly at a fast pace.

This is undoubtedly the most fun and efficient way to rotate during games and escape the storm.

2) Open vaults and keep the keycard

Owing to a glitch discovered by YouTuber GKI, players can open the vaults on the map without wasting a keycard. They need to have a full inventory and an extra item placed near the card swiping machine.

To activate the glitch, loopers have to pick up the item while holding the keycard at the same time. Surprisingly enough, the item will glitch and open the vault and the keycard will be available on the floor.

3) Go under the map with a Klombo

Klombos might be the most adorable Fortnite species ever, but players shouldn't risk making them angry. If they go under an angry Klombo with a vehicle before he stomps on them, there's a possibility that the game will glitch and loopers will be pushed under the map.

Naturally, this glitch can end the game for players as there's no way to escape the underground region.

4) Use glider while jumping

This glitch requires perfect timing, but it is worth the effort. Loopers need to stand above Klombo and when he uses his blowhole, they need to use Spider-Man's Mythic web shooters.

If the timing is correct, they'll be able to use their glider with every jump. As per YouTuber GKI, players might be able to trigger the glitch after a few tries.

5) XP glitches

An XP glitch is the ideal way to end this list. The season is about to end, and several players might be struggling to complete their Battle Pass or unlock the bonus styles.

First and foremost, players must enter the Creative map with the code 2931-8567-7426. After starting the game, they need to find certain secret buttons, use an emote, and buy weapons from the vending machine to get boosted amounts of XP.

The video embedded below shows the location of all the secret buttons on the Creative map.

The aforementioned glitches are still working, but Fortnite might patch them soon. Hence, loopers who are already done with the XP grind can pass their time by trying them out.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul