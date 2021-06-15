5 Fortnite moments you wouldn't believe if they weren't recorded

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has added UFOs to the game which has led to some crazy gameplay. Players for the first time are learning to integrate aerial vehicles into the game that can also attack and displace items and players.

However, the inherent gameplay of Fortnite is quite different from most Battle Royale titles. The building technique allows for some crazy trickshots and moments that most players only believe if they were recorded.

Fortnite sub-reddits have a lot in store where players amaze one another with moments from their games that might not take place again. Here is a top 5 list of Fortnite Season 7 rare moments.

Top 5 Fortnite Season 7 moments

1) Crash UFO on UFO

With the last two players riding UFOs in Fortnite, it was supposed to be a battle with the vehicles, until the player higher in the sky crashed his UFO on the one below him, taking a Victory Royale in glorious style.

2) UFO duo at its best

Fortnite players have already established how toxic UFOs are this season, but one look at this kill will confirm why they are not allowed in FNCS. One player abducts an enemy and puts him straight in front of his teammate who then takes him out with ease. There is simply nothing players can do if UFOs are after them.

3) Recon Scanner is a new ride

This player found out the hard way that the Recon Scanner gun can be used to take flights by firing it on the ground directly below, but players need to keep in mind where they are going to land as the fall damage could eliminate them.

4) Throw a truck, anywhere!

The abduction property of UFOs in Fortnite can be used to do more than just displace enemies and items. They can throw rocks at players and carry trucks and throw them at meticulous builds. Fortnite players can only feel sorry for the player in the video above.

5) Sniper bullets can make players fly

This player found out the hard way that aerial mechanics in Fortnite are very confusing and sometimes sniper bullets straight into your body can only put the player in the storm to the point of no return.

