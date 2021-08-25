5 Fortnite mysteries that remain unsolved to this day

Fortnite is full of mysteries that Epic Games tasks players with figuring out on their own.

Some of those mysteries go completely unsolved, however. Is Epic Games holding onto them for future use? Or did they just move on since the player base didn't crack the code?

Whatever the reason, there are plenty of unsolved mysteries in Fortnite that may never be explained. That's the beauty of this Battle Royale. There is always something to keep players invested in.

Top 5 unsolved mysteries of Fortnite

5) Giant Footprint

I Know you don't know me but I was recording a video of exploring the map and then I came to this spot and found for what it looks like a giant dinosaur footprint could this mean dinosaurs are coming to fortnite.

Link to channel in bio pic.twitter.com/fAjhVTFPnG — RED EX CREED (@REDEXCREED) July 15, 2018

Remember this? Yes, it was a long time ago. A giant dinosaur footprint was pressed into the Fortnite island. The game received dinosaur-themed skins and cosmetics, but no one knows why this giant footprint was there. The footprint is entirely different than the monster that battled the mech, so what gives?

4) Alien Presence

Aliens arriving on the Fortnite Island (Image via Epic Games)

This is the latest mystery surrounding Fortnite. Players will probably know soon enough, but for now, no one has a clue why the Aliens have arrived. What are their plans? What do they want? While they abduct parts of the island and even players, there is no indication as to what their motivation is.

3) The Storm

Players escaping the storm in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The storm is a huge part of Fortnite Battle Royale and Save the World. There have been clues and hints galore at the origin of the storm, but nothing concrete. Did a rift cause it? Is Kevin the Cube responsible? These things were all teased, but never confirmed. There is still no solid reasoning for the storm on the island.

2) Shrinking Chair

YO what's with the incredible shrinking chair!? Is @FortniteGame teasing a shrink ray?? If so! I'm hype! I been telling a friend of mine that a shrink ray in this game would be broken but AWESOME!!! OR just A Shrinking Event! pic.twitter.com/HRUcDOSfea — Voddessy (@RealVoddie) August 7, 2021

Recently, a chair on the Fortnite island began to shrink. It sent players into a fit, trying to figure out why the chair got smaller and smaller with every update. Some even theorized that the chair isn't shrinking, but the island is getting bigger around it. Whatever the case may be, the reason for the shrinking chair is still a mystery.

1) The Bunker

The bunker at Wailing Woods (Image via Epic Games)

The original secret bunker in Fortnite popped up in Wailing Woods. Players using glitches entered to find nothing at the bottom. That just added to the mystery of this locked and inaccessible bunker. Eventually, more were added as challenges to find in the game, but the original one was never explained. It seems its purpose may have just been to drive players crazy.

