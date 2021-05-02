5 Fortnite pros who have made over a million dollars by playing the game

Fortnite is one of the most lucrative Esports titles offering loads of prize money to its players.

Competitive gaming is nothing new, but the introduction of battle royale games certainly shook up the Esports ecosystem. Battle royale games like Fortnite can be a bit random, but they are the pinnacle of survival and adaptation.

Only the best can compete at the highest levels of professional Fortnite and top level talents get rewarded with massive payouts. This article lists the top five Fortnite pro players who have earned over a million dollars as of April 2021.

5 Fortnite pros who have made over a million dollars

#5 - EpikWhale

Shane "EpikWhale" Cotton is a pro Fortnite player currently signed to NRG. His latest Fortnite earnings are just over $1.35 million. He placed third in the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Solo tournament. That is where most of his earnings have come from, but he continues to play the game and rack up solid wins.

#4 - nyhrox

Emil "nyhrox" Bergquist is a player for Nordic Esports organization Nordavind. While still playing professionally, his single event earnings may never be matched unless another Fortnite World Cup occurs. His total earnings are at roughly $1.53 million. A lot of that is thanks to his first-place finish in the Fortnite World Cup Duo tournament.

#3 - psalm

Harrison "Psalm" Chang doesn't even play Fortnite anymore but remains one of its third-highest earners. The current Valorant professional boasts of a second-place finish at the Fortnite World Cup Solo event. Aside from that, he won a decent amount of money in over 57 tournaments played. That saw him earn over $1.87 million.

#2 - Aqua

Previously playing for Cooler Esports, David "aqua" Wang is currently looking for an organization. He has the skills and the earnings to back up his gameplay for any org interested. He has 17 Championship placements in 52 Fortnite tournaments. This includes a 1st place finish with nyhrox in the Fortnite World Cup Duo event. All of that equals up to about $1.92 million.

#1 - Bugha

Everyone knows Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf. This Sentinels Fortnite pro is the reigning Fortnite World Cup Solo Champion. His earnings are just under $3.16 million. His earnings are partly due to his first-place achievement at the Fortnite World Cup Solo tournament that netted him a single event total of $3 million.