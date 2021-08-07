5 Fortnite storyline events that were game-changing

Fortnite is well-known for its whacky battle royale items just as much as it is for its incredible live events and lore.

There have been so many storylines on Fortnite Island. Chapter 2 Season 7 has just added to that, keeping the focus on what else is out there, rather than just staying on the island.

Superheroes, Aliens and more have all played an integral part in the story progression of Fortnite. The battle royale has had events and storylines change it forever.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 storylines that changed the face of Fortnite

5) The End

Image via Epic Games

The End saw Season 4's rocket launch repeat itself. Something different happened, though, as it hit a rift much sooner. This live event and storyline saw the black hole take over Fortnite Island. It set up Chapter 2 in a way no one would have expected.

4) Midas

Image via Epic Games

Midas gave Fortnite lore its first "Big Bad." This villain set off a chain reaction on the island, turning things to gold. Players began wondering as to what exactly was coming. Midas appeared, wreaking havoc for seasonsasons, and it sure to return someday.

3)The Cube

Image via Epic Games

The Cube, dubbed Kevin by Fortnite fans, may have been the most beloved storyline item in the game's history. This phenomenon traveled across the map, leaving runes and questions in its wake. Not only did this introduce new mechanics to the game, it gave players something to look forward to.

2) The Meteor

Image via Epic Games

The Meteor is where it all began. This Fortnite storyline started all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 3. It was spotted coming towards the island, eventually turning Dusty Depot into Dusty Divot. Players were able to watch as it got closer, unable to avoid the impending doom it brought.

1) Zero Point

Image via Epic Games

The Zero Point saga has had the biggest effect on Fortnite lore. Implied to be the "Heart" of reality, Zero Point saw the universe collapse on itself in the Black Hole event. It continues to play a huge part in the story, being unstable, bringing various crossover characters to the island. This shows that there is much more outside of the Fortnite BR than we may ever know.

Edited by Gautham Balaji