5 Fortnite streamers who don't like each other (& a pair who are best friends)

The Fortnite community is generally pretty tame. There's rarely any legitimate drama as most of the players are fairly amicable towards one another. However, like all communities, that's not a 100% success rate.

There are tons of streamers, pros and regular players that have genuine beef with others in the community. There are also those who routinely play together and are genuine friends. Here are a few examples of both.

Fortnite streamers who hate each other (and a couple that don't)

Hate

5) Clix and Bugha

Bugha blocked Clix on Twitter and there was no apparent reason why. Clix went on to play with Ninja and others and aired his frustrations. He told them and the viewers that Bugha would only be friends with someone if it benefits him. It probably doesn't help that Bugha has an Icon skin and Clix does not.

4) Ninja and Tfue

While Tfue isn't playing Fortnite anymore, this rivalry dates back to before the battle royale anyway. They have been beefing since they played H1Z1 and it only worsened with time and the introduction of Fortnite. They are still unfriendly to this day.

3) Ronaldo and Bugha

Bugha once again shows up on this list, showing that there might be a pattern. Bugha once used NRG and Ronaldo's name to gain clout for a stream and nothing else. It's something he's been accused of by other streamers before, too.

2) Khanada and Bugha

This rivalry is linked to the Clix and Bugha rivalry. Khanada was once coaching Clix in a Dream Hack match, since Clix was struggling. Bugha didn't like that and didn't like Clix, so he began calling him out and starting more beef. He even joined a game just to stream without playing, something Khanada had no patience for.

Bugha may beef with everyone, but he at least has an Icon skin (Image via Epic Games)

1) Unknown and Clix

These two had beef that cost them thousands. In a tournament, there were accusations of griefing and stream sniping, which made them both extremely upset. After that, Clix went all out solely to kill Unknown and said he didn't even care about the $2000 that was at stake.

Stable Ronaldo @StableRonaldo Unknown vs clix on the time line Unknown vs clix on the time line 😳😳

Love

Ninja and SypherPK

Since Ninja's return to Fortnite, he and SypherPK have been nearly inseparable. These two stream together constantly and seem like good friends. It's good to see a healthy friendship in the community as opposed to all the beef and hatred that presents itself at times.

