5 most popular Fortnite emotes of all time

Apart from skins, emotes are the next most popular collectible in the Fortnite Battle Royale.

Emotes let players express themselves, in good and bad ways. In Fortnite, an emote can be used for fun or to troll an opponent after you have ended their time on the island.

Over the years since Fortnite launched, there have been dozens and dozens of emotes released. Some of them go untouched, but a handful have become so popular that everyone uses them.

Note: This article is based off of Fortnite emote usage collected by a dataminer. You can view his thread regarding all popular Fortnite emotes.

ReplayScavenger is a project i've had running for about 8 months. Its purpose is to collect replays uploaded to it and find the most popular cosmetics, track most common death locations, and some other data. — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) July 22, 2021

The 5 most popular Fortnite emotes ever (September 2021)

#5 - Clean Sweep

Clean Sweep comes in at number five. It has seen quite a bit of usage since it was released. It is a simple, yet effective Fortnite emote. The character simply sweeps with a push broom. It could easily be shown as a sign of disrespect if used to say you are sweeping the opponent out of the game.

#4 - Ska-stra-terrestrial

This ska dance became super popular immediately in Fortnite and now ranks in as the fourth most popular emote in the game. The arm thrusting and leg kicking takes players back to the days where ska ruled the world and everyone was doing this dance.

#3 - Lil' Saucer

Lil' Saucer hasn't been in Fortnite for that long, but has quickly become a popular emote. Everyone loves floating around on the various props that come with some emotes in the game. The Alien invasion of Chapter 2 Season 7 brought this flying saucer emote with it and propelled it to third place in most popular ever.

#2 - Dance Moves

Surprisingly, the default Dance Moves emote is only the second most popular and most used Fortnite emote of all time. Second is still pretty good, though. This emote has become quite the meme in and out of the Battle Royale. Nothing hurts worse than getting eliminated and seeing your opponent bust out the original Dance Moves.

#1 - Laugh It Up

Laugh It Up is the most popular and most used Fortnite emote of all time. The character just bursts into a fit of laughter, filled with gut holding, chest grasping, and knee slapping. This one cost V-Bucks, which makes it a surprise in first place. Still, much trolling has been done with Laugh It Up.

