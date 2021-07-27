5 most popular Try-Hard Female Fortnite skins of all time

Fortnite boasts some of the most dedicated players in the world. Some sweats have spent countless hours grinding but are more or less disliked by the entire community. This is because they indulge in unnecessarily flashy gameplay.

Naturally, such players have an immense collection of in-game items. Sweats usually play the game while wearing try-hard skins, another aspect of the game that has become a topic for debate.

Fortnite also boasts a massive number of female gamers who have taken the competitive world by storm. Realizing this potential, Epic Games has introduced skins inspired by female characters.

Interestingly, some of these are favorites for sweats. The popularity and availability of the skin might be the driving force behind this decision. If you spot a player wearing one of the following skins, you're going to be yet another part of their highlight reel.

Female skins loved by Fortnite sweats

5) Aura

One of the most popular skins in Fortnite since it came out. The skin is available very often and costs only 800 V-bucks.

One of the most popular Fortnite skins (Image via Epic Games)

Tons of professional players and sweats can be spotted wearing the skin. It's a rather simple outfit but looks extremely good. It came out in 2019 but has managed to remain relevant even today.

4) Wildcat

Probably one of the most expensive skins in the game right now that tons of sweats want to bag. This skin can only be acquired after purchasing a Fortnite x Nintendo Switch Pack which costs a staggering $400.

The Wildcat skin is one of the most expensive skins in the game (Image via Epic Games)

The skin can also be purchased from websites like CD Keys for $100. It is going to burn a hole in your pocket regardless of where players purchase it from.

Also, considering the kind of money that is involved, players should always think twice before making such an investment. Naturally, only sweats and professional players can be spotted wearing this skin.

3) Dynamo

This list will be incomplete without mentioning the Dyanmo skin. The skin doesn't have the neatest look but was made popular by Mongraal, who used some of the sweatiest moves while playing with it.

Mongraal made the skin extremely popular (Image via Epic Games)

Candy Ax serves as the perfect Harvesting tool to go along with Dynamo as the similarity in colors enhances the effect of the skin. On top of that, the Rainbow Clover is the cherry on the cake.

2) Mogul master

The Mogul Master with the Driver Pickaxe and Rainbow Clover is one of the most popular try-hard skins in the game right now.

One of the most intimidating skins in the game right now (Image via Epic Games)

The entire combination costs a little over 3,000 V-bucks, and as expected, only professional players and sweats would think of spending that much money on it.

It is rated as one of the finest skins Fortnite has ever seen. The skin also looks pretty intimidating. If you spot a player wearing this skin, they might just be the best in the lobby in Fortnite.

1) Siren

The skin came out last year but is still one of the most popular skins in Fortnite right now.

The Siren doesn't need any add-ons (Image via Epic Games)

Regular players love it and sweats love it even more. Even though the skin doesn't need an add-on, the Frostbite Cane is considered to be one of the best supplements for the skin.

