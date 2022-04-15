5 rarest Fortnite cosmetics that were sold only once 

Over the years, a ton of cosmetics in Fortnite have achieved a rarity status. While some of these skins are from the OG Battle Passes, others have simply not arrived in the Item Shop adequately long enough.

Interestingly, the value of rare Fortnite cosmetics increases with time. For instance, Black Knight was just another skin in Chapter 1. However, at the moment, it is one of the most sought-after cosmetics in the game.

On that note, here are five of the rarest Fortnite cosmetics with the least amount of appearances in the Item Shop.

Top five rarest cosmetics in Fortnite like Double Helix and Galaxy

1) Honor Guard

The Honor Guard clearly isn't the best-looking Fortnite skin, but players will be surprised to know that it costs over $800. It has never appeared in the Item Shop, and is only available to the owners of an Honor View 20 smartphone.

Naturally, not many loopers went ahead and bought a flagship phone merely for an in-game cosmetic. As a result, the Honor Guard is the first skin on this list.

2) Rogue Agent

Rogue Agent is another basic, yet very valuable outfit. While it only costed 1500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop, the actual value of this skin is way more due to its rarity. It has been available once in the Item Shop since its launch in 2018..

Rogue Agent was originally released in Chapter 1 Season 3, which explains why it cannot compete with the latest skins in terms of designs. Regardless, anyone who owns this skin will automatically earn bragging rights and the OG status.

3) Royale Bomber

Royale Bomber is similar to Honor Guard, as it was only available with the PlayStation 4 bundle. Therefore, it is no surprise that only a handful of players were able to get the skin through this limited time offer.

Royale Bomber has never appeared in the Item Shop, and Epic Games will never bring back the PlayStation 4 offer for obvious reasons. This skin became unavailable in 2018 itself, which is more than enough to prove its rarity.

4) Double Helix

It is one thing to admire Fortnite cosmetics, but it is another thing to buy a special Nintendo Switch console specifically to get an in-game cosmetic. The Double Helix skin is the perfect example of the same, as it could only be obtained through a special Nintendo Switch console as an additional reward.

Double Helix is one of the most expensive skins ever that was unlocked only by some content creators. It has never been seen in the Item Shop, and spotting a player with this skin in a match is about as hard as it gets.

5) Galaxy

The final skin on this list is another exclusive cosmetic named Galaxy. It was available to the owners of a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy Tab 4.

Unlike the Royale Bomber and Honor Guard, Galaxy has some absolutely stunning and unique visuals. This obviously explains why some players ended up going to Samsung stores and tried playing the game on demo devices to claim this outfit.

Galaxy was soon replaced with another Samsung-exclusive skin, and it is impossible to unlock it now.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

