5 rumors about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 that are likely to be true

With Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 winding down, fans of the Battle Royale game are looking forward to Chapter 2 - Season 8.
There are rumors galore regarding Chapter 2 Season 8. This happens every time a new Fortnite Season is on the horizon. Sometimes, those rumors turn out to be true.
There are a few that seem very likely when it comes to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8. Of course, every rumor should be taken as just speculation until confirmed by Epic Games.
Top 5 Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 rumors that will probably happen
5) Map Changes
The Mothership is allegedly going to crash onto the island during the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 live event. This will be the catalyst for some massive map changes. Pyramids, cubes, the crash site and many more points of interest will appear on the island.
4) Tilted Towers
Speaking of map changes, the return of Tilted Towers has been on the minds of Fortnite players for years. Well, a leaked image for the Skyfire live event shows Kevin the Cube and a minimap of Tilted Towers underneath it. It seems like return of Tilted Towers is on the table.
3) The Sideways
This is yet another type of map change, but deserves its own focus. The Sideways is coming to Fortnite, which is an area inspired by the Upside Down from Stranger Things. It is said to have monsters and a creepy atmosphere within. This has been talked about for quite some time. Now the alternate dimension is definitely coming.
2) Naruto
Epic Games sent out a survey a while ago regarding various collaborations that could take place. Well, one with Naruto is more than likely about to happen in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8. Word has spread like wildfire that Epic Games has gotten the rights to include Naruto in the Season and perhaps even the Battle Pass.
1) Kevin the Cube
Kevin the Cube is one of the most talked about aspects of Fortnite. The beloved purple cube sunk into the lake and fans have always hoped for its return. It appeared during the Ariana Grande concert and tweets from the likes of Donald Mustard himself have all but confirmed it is back in some capacity.