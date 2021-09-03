5 rumors about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 that are likely to be true

With Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 winding down, fans of the Battle Royale game are looking forward to Chapter 2 - Season 8.

There are rumors galore regarding Chapter 2 Season 8. This happens every time a new Fortnite Season is on the horizon. Sometimes, those rumors turn out to be true.

There are a few that seem very likely when it comes to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8. Of course, every rumor should be taken as just speculation until confirmed by Epic Games.

Top 5 Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 rumors that will probably happen

5) Map Changes

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

The Mothership is allegedly going to crash onto the island during the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 live event. This will be the catalyst for some massive map changes. Pyramids, cubes, the crash site and many more points of interest will appear on the island.

4) Tilted Towers

BREAKING NEWS!!!!!

TILTED HAS JUST BEEN SPOTTED BY KEVIN THE CUBE O N THE BOTTOM LEFT CORNER!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iCtSwIznpz — Godless123_ (@Godless1231) September 3, 2021

Speaking of map changes, the return of Tilted Towers has been on the minds of Fortnite players for years. Well, a leaked image for the Skyfire live event shows Kevin the Cube and a minimap of Tilted Towers underneath it. It seems like return of Tilted Towers is on the table.

3) The Sideways

#Fortnite Reddit Insider Information 👤



-The Operation: Skyfire Event Countdown will appear tomorrow



-The Sideways will be coming in Season 8 and may be something similar to the Mothership Minigame



-The Cube's return is inevitable...🟪👀 pic.twitter.com/YiUdt3hYHu — Zexies | Fortnite Leaks And News (@Zexiess) September 3, 2021

This is yet another type of map change, but deserves its own focus. The Sideways is coming to Fortnite, which is an area inspired by the Upside Down from Stranger Things. It is said to have monsters and a creepy atmosphere within. This has been talked about for quite some time. Now the alternate dimension is definitely coming.

2) Naruto

Epic Games has successfully obtained the rights to Naruto and is now working on implementing the character into an upcoming Battle Pass. #Fortnite



(via @ShiinaBR) pic.twitter.com/tWUtGB8HD9 — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) July 31, 2021

Epic Games sent out a survey a while ago regarding various collaborations that could take place. Well, one with Naruto is more than likely about to happen in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8. Word has spread like wildfire that Epic Games has gotten the rights to include Naruto in the Season and perhaps even the Battle Pass.

1) Kevin the Cube

Donald Mustard yet again teasing The Cube's return with the "They see me rollin’" lyrics 👀 pic.twitter.com/4pMKnFbOmt — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 8, 2021

Kevin the Cube is one of the most talked about aspects of Fortnite. The beloved purple cube sunk into the lake and fans have always hoped for its return. It appeared during the Ariana Grande concert and tweets from the likes of Donald Mustard himself have all but confirmed it is back in some capacity.

