5 things Fortnite is lacking this season (& 5 things it's doing perfectly)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is probably one of the best seasons in the game till now. It's got a lovely theme, accompanied by a lot of interesting in-game mechanics as well. And while there are a few things that are going well for this season, there are other aspects that are absolutely atrocious.

Here's a list of everything Fortnite is doing right in Chapter 3 Season 3 and everything it isn't.

5 things that went wrong in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

1) XP

XP is very important in the game. However, Epic Games nerfed the XP gain this season, making it really difficult for players to level up in the game during the current season.

Although the current season is scheduled to last for slightly longer than the previous ones, the XP nerf still affects everyone significantly, pushing players to focus on Creative maps to recover from the XP nerf.

The community has constantly been complaining about this issue. Given that a significant part of the season is still left, Epic Games might buff the XP system in the coming days.

2) Flawed SBMM

Skill Based Matchmaking has always been an issue in Fortnite. Given that the learning curve for building is pretty steep in the game, more often than not, players find themselves going up against sweats in the game.

Sweats are those players who take casual games a bit too seriously, pulling all the cards in their arsenal in order to win. While every competitive game has a group of players who try too hard to win, pitting them against casual players takes the fun out of the game completely in Fortnite.

3) Loot pool

Although Epic Games did add three new weapons this season, the overall loot pool is quite similar to previous ones. Moreover, given that the DMR is quite new this season, it makes sense why most of the legendary chests on the island drop snipers.

That said, the developers could try and make the loot pool a bit more diverse. At this point in time, the community wouldn't really mind if the loot pool had slightly more powerful variants of one weapon rather than having too many varieties.

4) Fuel system

In the new season, both Ballers and animals now require fuel. This wasn't the case earlier. Ballers pretty much ran without fuel, making them so popular, but now this vehicle runs on a charge. And these Ballers can't be charged everywhere in Fortnite either.

Secondly, in order to keep animals happy, players will have to keep feeding them meat. Although players don't need to do this very often, the entire feeding process makes it slightly difficult for players to navigate through the map while using these animals in Fortnite.

5) Darth Vader's pickaxe

The Battle Pass has been absolutely amazing this season since it features a lot of original skins. However, Darth Vader's pickaxe is probably the most disappointing cosmetic item of the lot.

Many players have reported that the item looks like a very big and evil fly swatter. And players are anything but happy with this cosmetic item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

5 things that Epic Games got right in Chapter 3 Season 3

1) Battle Pass

The current Battle Pass in the game is quite interesting. It doesn't have too many collaborative skins, and it actually features skins that are unique, look good, and go well with the overall theme of the season.

In fact, even the Darth Vader skin is well made and has managed to capture the true essence of the Sith Lord. Moreover, it also features an Indiana Jones skin that is set to go live in a few days in Fortnite.

Overall, the Battle Pass for this season is one of the best Battle Passes that the game has seen till date. The previous ones were good, but they somehow felt out of place with respect to the ongoing storyline in the game.

2) Unvaulted features

Epic Games has a habit of unvaulting previously vaulted items in a new season. The current season saw the return of the Baller and the Chug Cannon. The Baller is a vehicle in Fortnite that could help players traverse long distances very quickly — in some situations, even quicker than cars.

The Chug Cannon, on the other hand, fires projectiles that could help heal players and their teammates. The Chug Cannon is quite similar to the Bandage Bazooka. Both these items are healing items. The only difference is that the Bandage Bazooka fires bandages while the Chug Cannon fires slurp projectiles.

Both these items were unvaulted this season, making them instant hits.

3) New POIs

Fortnite sees the arrival of new POIs (point of interest) in almost every season. Chapter 3 Season 3 was no different either. This season, players saw the arrival of the Reality Falls POI, which has a brand new Reality Tree, and the Block, which features buildings from community maps. In fact, players got a chance to rebuild Tilted Towers this season as well.

Both these POIs have also managed to sit well with the community because of two different reasons. Tilted Towers has always been a fan favorite, and now that the community has a chance to rebuild the area completely, fans feel more connected to the place than ever before.

Speaking of the Reality Falls and Reality Tree, the Reality Tree has pods from which players can harvest Reality Seeds. These seeds can be planted and then harvested later on for loot. This is probably one of the most interesting mechanics in Fortnite currently.

4) New weapons

Weapons have been an intrinsic part of the game. This is a no-brainer because it's difficult to have a battle royale game without weapons. That said, the new season saw the arrival of three new weapons: the Hammer Assault Rifle, the 2-Shot Shotgun, and the DMR. All three weapons are lethal in their own domain, making a place for themselves in the meta.

The Hammer AR has a very slow fire rate, but it compensates for the slow rate of fire with a very high damage output. The DMR is a semi-automatic sniper rifle, and the 2-Shot Shotgun is a shotgun that fires two extremely powerful rounds.

5) New mechanics

The newest mechanic to join Fortnite this season was Storm Sickness. Thanks to this new feature, players will take increased damage from the storm if they enter the storm circle too many times.

This new mechanic will now prevent players from intentionally staying in the storm in order to survive longer.

However, this debuff is activated only if the players are in the storm. They won't be affected by this debuff if they stay in the safe zone, even if Storm Sickness is applied to them in Fortnite.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far