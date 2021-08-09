5 things in Fortnite that only a few players will remember

When Fortnite Battle Royale originally came out in 2017, it did not immediately become as popular. But since YouTubers and streamers such as Ninja, Tfue, Myth and others started playing the game, Fortnite has grown by leaps and bounds. Ever since then, thousands of new players have been joining in every day, making Epic's Battle Royale one of the most popular games.

Unfortunately, since many people have just joined in on the trend, there are many Fortnite secrets that only OG players know. The storyline of Fortnite spans across two chapters and 17 seasons with Chapter 2 Season 8 on its way. Naturally, there are so many things that happened in earlier seasons that players who joined later have no clue about.

Rarest things in Fortnite that only few players know about

1) Eye of the Storm Tracker

Back in Chapter 1 Season 4, Epic Games accidentally added the Eye of the Storm tracker book-bag item. The item allowed players to see the upcoming zones in the game and rotate accordingly.

Unfortunately, the developers removed the item 30 minutes after adding it and replaced it with jetpacks.

2) Boogie Down Contest

Epic Games announced the Boogie Down contest back in 2018. Fans had to record dance steps and the winner got their dance added as an emote in Fortnite.

3) Wall Dynamo Trap

The Wall Dynamo trap is originally from Save the World. However, when Fortnite Battle Royale originally came out, Epic Games also added the trap in BR mode. It was one of the earliest traps in the game and could be placed on any wall, even a half wall.

Unfortunately, the trap was vaulted after Season 1, and only a few players got the chance to use it in Fortnite Battle Royale.

4) Account Merging in Fortnite

It might sound unbelievable to new players who have been trying their luck to merge two of their accounts into one to have all their skins in one place. However, it was once possible to merge two Fortnite accounts into one.

Unfortunately, it might not have been economically viable for Epic Games. Therefore, it shut down this unique feature after a short while.

5) Zapotron

The Zapotron is yet another Save the World weapon that made a brief appearance in Fortnite Battle Royale. The legendary sniper rifle could eliminate players in a single zap and was very overpowered.

The weapon was introduced in Fortnite Season 0 and was only available in the game for 30 minutes.

