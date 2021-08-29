5 things in Fortnite that are returning in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will bring a handful of changes to the Battle Royale.

However, the modifications that come to Fortnite with an update or a season change aren't always new features. Epic Games has been known to bring back some of the components that made Fortnite popular in the first place.

There are going to be a handful of returning features in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 that players are looking forward to. Of course, some of these are just speculation, so take them as such until it is officially announced by Epic Games.

Top 5 features returning in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

5) Apple Players

Apple says it will let app developers collect payments outside its App Store, a major concession bowing to antitrust concerns - via @washingtonpost



This is most likely HUGE for Fortnite! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2021

Android players are a thing in Fortnite once again with Samsung users having their very own Galaxy Cup 2.0. The struggle with Apple could also end soon, with iOS users returning to the Battle Royale. There could still be some bad blood that prevents this, but proceedings look to be moving in the right direction.

4) Walking Dead Crossover

Epic are still working on the next Walking Dead collab for the new show's Season, there glider I talked about a while ago appeared in yesterday's leak.



My guess is that we will either get Negan or Rick, or both, because those are the 2 characters they would go for next. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

There have been a ton of crossovers and collaborations in Fortnite. Chapter 2 Season 8 may see the return of Epic Games working with The Walking Dead. Leaker HYPEX is on top of these rumors, but again, take it with a grain of salt until it is official. The crossover may even see some new characters added to the mix.

3) Mechs

Mechs in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

There have been rumors aplenty about the "Sideways" coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. It is said to resemble the Upside Down from the Stranger Things series on Netflix. One of the biggest takeaways from the reveal is that there may be rideable monsters and mechs within this location.

2) A Halloween Event

Some loot tiers were added for "The Sideways" monsters that get added next Halloween (according to the Reddit leak):



- Loot_Sideways_Weak (Grey Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_Strong (Blue Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_SuperStrong (Purple/Legendary Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_ZigZag (Jumpscare) pic.twitter.com/Q7pVF6GxCj — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

Halloween will take place in the middle of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Once again mentioning the "Sideways" coming to the game - a Halloween event is likely to take place in correlation with this location. The fact that there is a jumpscare file should be more than enough proof that it is about to get freaky.

1) Kevin the Cube

They see me rollin’ pt 2. — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 8, 2021

When Kevin the Cube appeared during the Ariana Grande concert, fans were excited. Then a tweet from Donald Mustard broke the internet. In the tweet above, it is clear he is referring to Kevin rolling across the island, whereas part two means that the Cube's return is all but confirmed.

