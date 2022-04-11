5 things Fortnite teased but never followed through

Fortnite loves posting teasers ahead of new seasons and crossovers. The official trailers are full of Easter Eggs, with secret content that only a handful of players can understand.

Moreover, Epic Games' Creative Director Donald Mustard leaves no opportunity to tease upcoming content. His social media posts often include items/references related to lore-based events and collaborations.

However, in Fortnite, teasers never act as a confirmation. There have been several incidents where the developers swept highly-anticipated projects under the rug and kept the fans hanging.

Five Fortnite teasers that never became official

1) Peacemaker

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Thanks John Cena has just posted an image of the Fortnite Island with no context on Instagram, with the knowledge that he plays Peacemaker, maybe we will see Peacemaker in Fortnite Soon!Thanks @KRoolMain5116 for pointing this out John Cena has just posted an image of the Fortnite Island with no context on Instagram, with the knowledge that he plays Peacemaker, maybe we will see Peacemaker in Fortnite Soon!Thanks @KRoolMain5116 for pointing this out https://t.co/7bMYYAvU3u

Even though this isn't a teaser by Fortnite, loopers took it as an official confirmation of the Peacemaker collaboration. WWE superstar John Cena starred in the famous superhero series, and it turned out to be a massive hit.

It made perfect sense for Epic Games to bring in a Peacemaker skin to the Item Shop. Thus, John Cena himself posting the official Chapter 2 Season 8 artwork seemed like a conclusive teaser.

Joe @phreakatron Of all the marketing tie-ins that Fortnite taps into I'm really disappointed there's no Peacemaker skin. Peacemaker and Vigilante combo. Eagly glider. It'd be perfect. @JamesGunn make it so. Of all the marketing tie-ins that Fortnite taps into I'm really disappointed there's no Peacemaker skin. Peacemaker and Vigilante combo. Eagly glider. It'd be perfect. @JamesGunn make it so. 😆

Ultimately, the skin did not arrive in the Item Shop. The developers as well as the series' writer James Gunn talked about the crossover on Twitter, but it didn't lead to anything worthwhile.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard @JamesGunn



;) @phreakatron All right, most of those, you’re right, they could probably go to Fortnite. But I would NEVER put Ariana Grande in there! She looks too innocent! @JohnCena ;) @JamesGunn @phreakatron All right, most of those, you’re right, they could probably go to Fortnite. But I would NEVER put Ariana Grande in there! She looks too innocent!@JohnCena ;)

2) The First Shadows animated comic

As per Fortnite lore, The First Shadows is a group of highly-skilled individuals hired by none other than Midas. It included the Burning Wolf, Chaos Agent, and Sierra.

Interestingly, an animated comic teaser was released for the Burning Wolf skin ahead of its release in the Crew Pack. The short video revealed Midas' voice and loopers absolutely loved it.

This naturally compelled them to believe that Chaos Agent and Sierra will also get unique trailers that will reveal more information about the First Shadows.

Fortnite not only scrapped the trailers for Sierra and Chaos Agent, but also removed the Burning Wolf teaser from its YouTube channel. The reason behind suddenly discarding these trailers is still a mystery.

3) It

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Goodmorning everyone!



Who remembers when Fortnite trolled us making us think there would be a Pennywise collab a long time ago Goodmorning everyone!Who remembers when Fortnite trolled us making us think there would be a Pennywise collab a long time ago

It is easily one of the most well-renowned horror movie series. After the first movie ended up becoming a huge hit, Epic Games added red balloons to the island. When players popped them, they could hear Pennyvise laughing.

These Easter Eggs appeared to be a teaser for a crossover with It, but even after years of anticipation, none of the characters from the movie have been released as skins.

4) The Club

The Club is now called the Fortnite Crew. Despite becoming official, The Club has made this list because of the discrepancies in the original prototype and the actual Crew membership.

The Club was scheduled to be a monthly subscription that granted the following:

Exclusive Club progressive outfits

Access to the exclusive Party Royale Club

1,000 V-Bucks every month

Every Battle Pass forever meaning players could complete a Battle Pass even after the season ended

Many loopers believe that The Club was a much better deal than the existing Fortnite Crew, and Epic Games should have gone ahead with the original idea.

5) Galactus skin

Creeper @Creeperbrine102 So when is Galactus gonna become an actual Fortnite skin So when is Galactus gonna become an actual Fortnite skin https://t.co/t0DPEcjRDJ

From a ton of exciting Marvel-themed cosmetics to POIs like Stark Industries, Chapter 2 Season 4 had almost everything that a Marvel fan could think of.

However, the only disappointment was the lack of a Galactus skin. Considering that the live event literally showcased Galactus coming to the island, fans were sure that the supervillain from Marvel comics would become a cosmetic.

Galactus' in-game skin could have been a success like Thanos. Although loopers love playing as their favorite superheroes, playing as a supervillain is much more desirable in a highly competitive Battle Royale title.

