5 things to know about Fortnite Season 7 live event

There has been plenty of discussion regarding the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event.

For quite some time, live events have been something players look forward to the most in Fortnite. That hasn't changed with Season 7. The live event will be taking place soon and players are eagerly awaiting it.

Still, very little has been provided by Epic Games in terms of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event details. That leaves the information gathering to leakers, and no matter how right they usually are, everything mentioned should be taken with a grain of salt until official announcements are made.

Top 5 things to know about the Fortnite Season 7 live event

5) The countdown is coming

The event countdown will appear above corny, it currently sometimes in game accidentally as a placeholder. The countdown is supposed to appear this Friday! (via @ImEntoYT) pic.twitter.com/qHyqCG1Ttv — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 31, 2021

Counting down to the end of a Fortnite Season typically takes place on the Battle Pass screen. Sometimes, though, a countdown appears in the lobby or in the game for when a live event will take place. According to prominent leaker HYPEX, the countdown for the Season 7 event is coming to the game soon and appearing over Corny Complex.

4) The shrinking chair

The Tiny Chair has begun to increase in size.



Thanks to my Discord server for pointing this out! pic.twitter.com/nZgfFRma9i — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 31, 2021

Update after update saw a random chair on a hill shrink smaller and smaller. However, it currently seems to be heading back to its normal size. The shrinking chair is now growing, and many believe it will play a part in the Fortnite Season 7 live event. What kind of part? No one has a clue.

3) Map changes

All three stages of Corny Complex being upducted: pic.twitter.com/x0Nqk8rBrk — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 31, 2021

Points of interest on the map have seen plenty of changes over the years in Fortnite. In Season 7 due to Alien abductions, Corny Complex is being sucked up from the island along with some other POIs. This will all come to a head during the live event, and players will witness a massive change in the landscape.

2) Kevin the Cube

A kevin the cube skin will be released along with the live event! (Via @HYPEX) pic.twitter.com/O5zHtmF83T — BibsLeaks (@BibsFather) August 20, 2021

The return of Kevin the Cube is all but confirmed at this point. Rumor has it that not only will the Cube return to the Fortnite island, but a skin will arrive too. Does the live event cause Kevin's return? Does he return in humanoid form and save the day? A potential appearance would certainly be something to look forward to.

1) The IO vs. Aliens

A huge battle will probably ensue at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. The live event will almost certainly lead to the conclusion of the Alien saga and feature a massive battle between the Aliens and the IO. A giant bomb is going to be the IO's weapon of choice and perhaps their last hope to deal with the Alien threat.

