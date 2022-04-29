5 unforgivable offenses that Fortnite bans every player for

As a popular multiplayer game, Fortnite has an obligation to remove cheaters and hackers from its community. Such players leave no opportunity to ruin the experience of others and are disastrous for the game's growth.

Call of Duty and Apex Legends have lost many players, pros, and content creators due to the rise of hackers and cheaters. Epic Games certainly doesn't want its battle royale title to suffer a similar fate, and accordingly, it uses one of the best anti-cheat software available.

With that in mind, here are five things that will definitely get Loopers banned.

Five most common ways to get banned from Fortnite

1) Hacking/cheating

It is no surprise that hacking and cheating are the first to make this list. Anyone using third-party applications and software to gain unfair advantages (aimbot, wall hacks) cannot play Fortnite.

There have been countless incidents where pros were caught using hacks and banned instantly.

It is crucial to look back at Jarvis' ban here. The YouTuber was banned for showing cheats on his livestream even when he did it as a joke. This is enough to prove how serious Epic Games is related to the use of cheats.

2) AFKing

AFK (away from keyboard) is a popular term used in gaming. It simply means when a player is not sitting in front of the keyboard and playing.

In multiplayer titles like Fortnite, leaving mid-game every now and then, can have severe consequences because, naturally, it affects the ability of others to play and enjoy.

Epic Games started banning players for AFKing in 2018 when there was a surge in the number of players who entered games and did literally nothing.

3) Glitches

It is important to clarify that not every glitch (such as XP glitches) gets players banned. However, exploiting a bug in a manner that affects the meta or provides an unjust benefit is a bannable offense in Fortnite.

Many players believe that Epic Games should not ban players for their technical mistakes. Having said that, the developers usually patch bugs and glitches within a day. Hence, anyone who exploits these bugs intentionally is banned.

For instance, players cannot get away with abusing a bug that lets them go underneath the ground or become invisible.

4) Teaming

It is obvious that teaming up in a battle royale title is one of the worst offenses. Fortnite has banned casual players, content creators, and pros for doing so as it is against fair play guidelines.

Teaming in Fortnite doesn't necessarily mean eliminating opponents together. Even if players do not engage in a fight with someone they've spotted, they can be banned for inactivity.

5) Stream sniping

It won't be an overstatement to say that stream sniping is the most annoying experience for any content creator/streamer. The likes of Ninja, CouRage, Nickmercs, and SypherPK frequently talk about stream snipers who consistently target them while watching their streams.

Unlike PUBG, Epic Games hasn't given its creators the power to ban stream snipers. Nevertheless, the developers themselves take action on accounts that are constantly reported.

Note: This list only contains in-game offenses and doesn't talk about skin trading, account trading, and V-Bucks scams, indulging in either of which can also lead to a ban.

