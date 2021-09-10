Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is on its way with plenty of surprises for players on the horizon.

As the Chapter 2 Season 7 Fortnite live event approaches, fans of the Battle Royale are wondering what exactly Season 8 will deliver. A lot of focus has been placed on the weapons.

Weapons come and go in Fortnite constantly. Vaulting and unvaulting is just a part of the game at this point. When it comes to Chapter 2 Season 8, there are a handful of weapons players should expect at the beginning.

Top 5 weapons to expect in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

#5 - Drum Gun

Fortnite season 8 should unvault the drum gun and heavy sniper — Ludwig Van Beethoven (@SlumpyArk) August 23, 2021

The Drum Gun has had its ups and downs with the Fortnite player base. After it won the original unvaulting vote, it was vaulted yet again. This may not happen, but enough fans are asking for the Drum Gun to make a comeback. Epic Games may just listen to them.

#4 - A New SMG

So in the "Teaser for season 8" we can see the following items:



- The Explosive Kunai seen in the reddit leaks (Probably for the Naruto collab)

- A Storm King potion (?)

- Upcoming weapon that looks like an smg pic.twitter.com/NhyYpBrB3x — Stef | Fortnite Leaks & News (@StefLeaks) September 2, 2021

This isn't confirmed, but it has been shared by some notable and reliable Fortnite leakers. To the right of the image in the tweet is what appears to be a new type of SMG or pistol. The safe bet is that it is some sort of SMG and may come with a potential post-apocalyptic theme for Season 8.

#3 - Monsters

So we might have a new POI in fortnite chapter 2 season 8 the name of the poi is “the Sideways” it will spawn zombies and you can ride the monsters — Jack Kawel Mounisaki (@jack_kawel) September 4, 2021

There have been a ton of rumors regarding a new location known as The Sideways that will host all things creepy, from zombies to monsters. The monsters are said to be rideable, which could easily turn them into a giant weapon for players. They may be able to run over and crush others, take swipes, and who knows what else.

#2 - Kunai

With Naruto coming in Season 8, there is also supposedly Explosive Mythic Kunai’s coming too.



Also the possibility of a Mythic themed POI like stark industries ❕ — NAE Fortnite Report (@NAEcompReport) September 8, 2021

With Naruto all but confirmed for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the talk of kunai weapons and even exploding ones has ramped up. It will more than likely be a super rare item in-game, probably as a Mythic weapon. This is hands down one rumor that players should expect to come true.

#1 - Mad Max Weapon

WIth the above loading screen leaked for Fortnite, many fans believe a desert or even post-apocalyptic theme will be coming to Season 8. On the shoulder of the character, which may represent an upcoming Mad Max crossover, is an unknown weapon. Is it a shotgun or an assault rifle? Either way, this weapon will definitely find its place in the Battle Royale at some point.

