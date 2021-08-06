50 creative Fortnite names in 2021

Fortnite is undoubtedly one of the most iconic Battle Royale titles out there. The game has been extremely popular since its inception and has managed to hold on to its fan community still, even though it is one of the earliest titles of its kind.
Epic Games, through its numerous collaborations and crossovers, has added a roster of exciting new content to the game, all while keeping Fortnite alive in the minds of the community. Furthermore, exciting new events also bring a host of new players to Fortnite.
For instance, the latest Rift Tour live event includes an in-game concert by pop icon and Disney star Ariana Grande. As a result, a lot of her fans, who were previously not into the game, have started downloading Fortnite. This will further provide a major boost to the game's fan community.
Since the game is getting a lot of new players, it will help to provide them with some viable username options.
Here is a list of 50 cool Fortnite usernames that have most likely not been taken yet.
A list of 50 cool Fortnite usernames for new players
Before moving on further, remember that usernames cannot be offensive toward others or should not spread any form of hatred toward a community.
Here are some cool Fortnite usernames that have presumably not been taken yet:
- Nutty Domination
- Put Up Man
- Race One
- Raging eXpert
- Helmeted Destroyer
- Elite Baiter
- Observant Force
- Selfish Soldiers
- Fanatical Tyranny
- Smooth Lad
- Electric Sprayer
- Lucky Sharpshooter
- Abnormal Vigor
- Guttural Gangsters
- Lagging Expert
- Cheesy Poofs
- ITried2B Funny
- YourDadNO12
- Risky Hawkeye
- Spanking Legend
- Anoxmous
- Cross Man
- Death Vader
- Doctor Grumpy
- Captain Krook
- Captain Yield
- Coke n doritos
- Gliliven
- Kedoewyth
- Luk Man
- Mazeology
- D4Destroyer
- Checkpoint1
- Best Vs the Rest
- Crimeter
- Defenda key
- Delightvi
- Wreckers
- SlammerHam
- VanixX
- Hell Raiser
- Walking Undead
- Raging Bulls
- Killer Klowns
- Legendary Looter
- evil NOfear
- Ghost Glider
- TURBO Trash
- Divine B3ast
- V3mpire GhosT
- Evil dad
While it is better for players to come up with their own names, as they would know what best describes their personality, this list is just here to give them ideas.
