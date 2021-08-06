50 creative Fortnite names in 2021

Fortnite is undoubtedly one of the most iconic Battle Royale titles out there. The game has been extremely popular since its inception and has managed to hold on to its fan community still, even though it is one of the earliest titles of its kind.

Epic Games, through its numerous collaborations and crossovers, has added a roster of exciting new content to the game, all while keeping Fortnite alive in the minds of the community. Furthermore, exciting new events also bring a host of new players to Fortnite.

For instance, the latest Rift Tour live event includes an in-game concert by pop icon and Disney star Ariana Grande. As a result, a lot of her fans, who were previously not into the game, have started downloading Fortnite. This will further provide a major boost to the game's fan community.

Since the game is getting a lot of new players, it will help to provide them with some viable username options.

Here is a list of 50 cool Fortnite usernames that have most likely not been taken yet.

Before moving on further, remember that usernames cannot be offensive toward others or should not spread any form of hatred toward a community.

Here are some cool Fortnite usernames that have presumably not been taken yet:

Nutty Domination

Put Up Man

Race One

Raging eXpert

Helmeted Destroyer

Elite Baiter

Observant Force

Selfish Soldiers

Fanatical Tyranny

Smooth Lad

Electric Sprayer

Lucky Sharpshooter

Abnormal Vigor

Guttural Gangsters

Lagging Expert

Cheesy Poofs

ITried2B Funny

YourDadNO12

Risky Hawkeye

Spanking Legend

Anoxmous

Cross Man

Death Vader

Doctor Grumpy

Captain Krook

Captain Yield

Coke n doritos

Gliliven

Kedoewyth

Luk Man

Mazeology

D4Destroyer

Checkpoint1

Best Vs the Rest

Crimeter

Defenda key

Delightvi

Wreckers

SlammerHam

VanixX

Hell Raiser

Walking Undead

Raging Bulls

Killer Klowns

Legendary Looter

evil NOfear

Ghost Glider

TURBO Trash

Divine B3ast

V3mpire GhosT

Evil dad

While it is better for players to come up with their own names, as they would know what best describes their personality, this list is just here to give them ideas.

Edited by Sabine Algur