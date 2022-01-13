6 Fortnite skins that give their owners the right to flex 

Over the years, there have been countless cosmetics released for Fortnite. Among them, skins usually rank highest in terms of importance to players and give them bragging rights. While some outfits can be collected after putting in considerable effort, others have become valuable because of their long absence from the Item Shop.

As such, showing off their rarest and most hard-earned outfits is a trend among players. In this article, we look at six skins that are undoubtedly worth the effort and deserve appreciation.

Six Fortnite skins that give their owners bragging rights

1) Aerial Assault Trooper

The Aerial Assault Trooper in Fortnite is a rare outfit that was available in Chapter 1 Season 1, so the only ones likely to own it are veterans who have been playing the game since day one.

Interestingly, the Aerial Assault Trooper outfit is generic, which is why it is so rare. Many players picked the Renegade Raider (see next) over this skin in the OG season, and anyone who owns it earns the right to show off their experience.

2) Renegade Raider

Even though Fortnite has released several variants of the Renegade Raider, such as Skeletara, the OG outfit is still one of the rarest cosmetics in the game.

Renegade Raider could be purchased from the Chapter 1 Season 1 shop and there's almost no possibility of Epic Games bringing back a Battle Pass in the Item Shop.

3) Black Knight

The XP grind in Chapter 3 Season 1 is certainly easier than ever due to the frequent XP glitches. However, this was not the case in Chapter 1 Season 2, as the community struggled to level up the Battle Pass. Players had to rely primarily on Daily Challenges and login every day.

Black Knight was the final skin that players could unlock at Level 70 of the Battle Pass in Season 2. This was a lot harder than it sounds, and anyone who owns this skin can proudly boast about it.

4) Sparkle Specialist

Sparkle Specialist is another skin from Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass. Players who own it have a ton of experience playing Fortnite and should be feared by others.

Just like Renegade Raider and Black Knight, the Sparkle Specialist will never return to the Item Shop, and this only adds to its rarity.

5) Double Helix

Double Helix is a unique crossover skin that was available in Chapter 1 Season 6 for players who bought the limited-edition Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch bundle. The set contained the bundle, the Double Helix outfit, and some V-Bucks, among other things.

Loopers who have purchased a limited edition Nintendo Switch definitely deserve the bragging rights as well. The Double Helix is easily one of the rarest and most expensive skins in Epic Games' Battle Royale game.

6) The Reaper

The Reaper was introduced in the Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass and players could only unlock it after reaching Level 100. The skin is not just rare, but very popular, since it is based on Keanu Reeves' titular character from the John Wick movies.

Fortnite later released another John Wick skin that keeps making a return to the Item Shop. In contrast, The Reaper has maintained its rarity status for the past four years and will continue to do so.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee