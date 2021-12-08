6 things in Fortnite Chapter 3 that make no sense

Fortnite Chapter 3 has arrived and been a relative success. Most players are thoroughly pleased with the results and the game is being reignited with players who might have had their interest fade in recent seasons. Still, it's not a perfect season by any means. Here are a few things that just don't make a lot of sense in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Nonsense in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

6) Shotguns

The shotguns are pretty bad this season. Even Fortnite pros like SypherPK have called for players to stop using them so Epic will fix them. Neither the Auto Shotgun or the Striker Pump Shotgun are particularly good, and definitely not in comparison to last season's shotguns.

ピース @LeMeilleurPeace i seem to have an easier time playing fortnite if I am not carrying a shotgun i seem to have an easier time playing fortnite if I am not carrying a shotgun

5) All weapons

Fortnite went an entirely new direction this chapter with weapons. Not a single weapon from last season has been used this season. Even the bolt-action sniper rifle from seasons in the past has been redesigned and rebranded as the Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper. It makes no sense why they changed all of the weapons.

Icy ray @IcyRay8 @FortniteGame You could’ve just changed the map and keep the guns 😕 @FortniteGame You could’ve just changed the map and keep the guns 😕

4) Sliding

Sliding is a great mechanic and is very useful for getting around. It's also very fun to do. However, there is no downside to using it. Players can slide in and absolutely beam their opponent. It's overpowered and there should be at least one downside to sliding. Right now, there's no reason not to be sliding all over the map.

Granbe ⚡️ @GranbeFN FORTNITE SLIDING IS AMAZING



WEEEEEEE FORTNITE SLIDING IS AMAZINGWEEEEEEE https://t.co/ilsdNRlSsM

3) The Daily Bugle

Yes, the Daily Bugle is for Spider-Man and he's likely going to be an NPC in that POI eventually. Narratively, it doesn't make sense. What does the Daily Bugle have to do with anything in Chapter 3? Why is it inside the volcano and next to the Mayan temple from Chapter 1? It's cool, but it doesn't make sense.

The Daily Bugle's appearance makes very little sense (Image via Epic Games)

2) The storyline

The storyline laid out at the beginning of the chapter by the Foundation seems to hint at putting an end to the looping battles. Dwayne Johnson's Foundation seems intent on breaking the loop, but that would effectively end the game. If that's the goal, that doesn't make any sense from Epic Games' standpoint.

Fortnite's storyline seems to be building to an end for the game (Image via Epic Games)

1) The map

The new map is great, but it seems like a lot of things are just mashed together. There are a ton of elements from Chapter 1 and a few completely new elements. There are no Chapter 2 elements and a lot of the Chapter 1 places have been rebranded. It's an interesting combination that doesn't make a lot of sense yet.

Which of these makes the least sense?

Edited by Mason J. Schneider